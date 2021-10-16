Looking for some weekend fun? Check out what’s happening Oct. 16-17 across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The cold front is coming to the Brazos Valley and the cooler weather may have you ready to spend some time outdoors. There are lots of great events happening across our community this weekend. Here are some options.

BRAZOS VALLEY FAIR & RODEO

The 10th annual Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo kicks off this weekend, October 16 & 17 with welding, steak cook-off and agrobotics competition on Saturday followed by the tractor pull on Sunday the 17. The main rodeo events, along with livestock competitions, entertainment and carnival will take place October 22 - 24. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. You can find more information here. The fair is being held at the Brazos County Expo at 5827 Leonard Rd. in Bryan.

MADISONVILLE TEXAS MUSHROOM FESTIVAL

The Annual Madisonville Texas Mushroom Festival will be held on Saturday, October 16 in the Downtown Madisonville Square. Food, arts, and craft vendors, kids activity area, mushrooms – for purchase and fajitas for eating. Quilt, Art & Photo display. Wine Tent & Biergarten showcasing the finest Texas Craft Beers and Wines. (Admission is charged for the Wine Tent & Biergarten.) Live entertainment can be found on stages throughout the event.

BOONVILLE DAYS

Join the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History on October 16 for the 16th annual Texas Heritage Festival: Boonville Days. From 9 am - 4 pm learn about Brazos County’s pioneer history: visit with characters in period costume, enjoy cowboys, reenactors, musicians, dancers, artisans, and much more. Visitors will also have the opportunity to observe demonstrations of frontier skills and trades including flint-knapping, spinning, weaving, wood carving, and blacksmithing. This is a family friendly event, so there will be free pony rides, train rides, and other activities for children. The Museum will also be open free with more exhibits inside and a seating area to rest (masks will be required indoors). 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan

PUMPKINPALOOZA

The two-day festival kicks off Saturday, Oct. 16 at Millican Reserve (19851 FM 2154 College Station).

Pumpkinpalooza Festival: October 16 AND 17, from 10am to 2pm.The open-air festival will take place on both Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm at Millican Reserve! We’ll have a pumpkin patch, lots of kid-friendly activities, as well as fishing, canoeing, pumpkin chunkin’, and more!

Millican Music Festival: October 16 at 6pm What a great concert this year! Andrea Young Music will return to the stage at 6, followed by the lively sounds of Brice and The Lonesome Strings. It will be an evening under the stars with a provided catered picnic dinner, drinks, kids activities, and more! Check out pumpkinpaloozaBCS.com for details and tickets.

WIENERSPIEL 2021

Wienerspiel is a nonprofit that helps homeless, neglected, and unwanted animals in the Brazos Valley. The organization also educates students on empathy towards animals and the humane treatment of all living things. The organization’s signature event and fundraiser is this weekend, October 16 and 17, at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater in College Station. There will be races, vendors and a costume contest.

For the full schedule and how you can enter your dog to participate click here to go to the nonprofit’s webpage.

AGGIELAND EGG & BREW FEST

Brew Supply Haus is going to make your Saturday taste “EGG-CELLENT” with its Aggieland Egg & Brewfest.

Brew Supply Haus is known for supplying the Brazos Valley with all things grilling and brewing, and this Saturday the store will be showcasing its newly remodeled store and hosting the foodie festival. Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 10 am – 3 pm at Brew Supply Haus, 2151 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy S, Ste 113, College Station. Click here to learn more about the event and ticket information.

THIN BLUE LINE LEMC ANNUAL BIKE WASH

The Brazos Valley chapter of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club (LEMC) is holding their Annual Bike Wash sponsored by and held at The Ranch Harley Davidson Saturday from 11am to 3pm located at 4101 State Highway 6 South in College Station. In addition to the Bike Wash, this family-friendly event will feature a silent auction, Kids Zone sponsored by the Brazos Valley Bombers, First Responder vehicles to explore, food trucks with food available for purchase, and door prizes. This free event is open to all regardless of whether or not you ride a motorcycle

CARS AND COFFEE

Car enthusiasts and coffee connoisseurs are invited to Century Square for Cars and Coffee, in partnership with the Texas A&M Sports Car Club. The event will be held on the third Sunday of every month, beginning Sunday, October 17, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. During the event, guests will have the opportunity to check out the diverse collections of cars ranging from classics to exotics while enjoying a cup of joe from Harvest Coffee or Clean Juice. 175 Century Square Drive. Free street and garage parking

