Madisonville suffers first district loss to Rusk

The Mustangs' Xzavier Whaley celebrates his 6-yard touchdown run that gave Madisonville a 14-10 lead in the 2nd quarter.
The Mustangs' Xzavier Whaley celebrates his 6-yard touchdown run that gave Madisonville a 14-10 lead in the 2nd quarter.(KBTX)
By Andy Krauss
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs dropped their first district game of the season Friday night in a tight 31-28 loss to Rusk.

The close contest featured a number of lead changes, two of which came in the second quarter. The first came about halfway through the period with Rusk leading 10-7. Pinned back deep in their own territory, Rusk quarterback Owen McCown handed the ball off to Trey Devereaux who fumbled inside the Eagles’ 10-yardline. The Mustangs’ Tyler George would recover the ball at the bottom of the pile and put Madisonville in a goal-to-go situation.

Just a few plays later, Xzavier Whaley took the snap and ran the ball in himself. He got some extra help from his teammates pushing the pile into the end zone after he met some resistance at the goal line. The 6-yard run gave the Mustangs a 14-10 lead.

The Eagles would answer on the ensuing possession. McCown would find his wide receiver Elijah Ward on a perfectly placed deep throw in the end zone. The touchdown pass from around midfield would give Rusk a 17-14 lead heading into the locker room.

Madisonville drops to 1-1 in district play and 3-4 overall. They’ll go on the road to take on Center next week.

Rusk improves to 1-1 in the district and 6-1 overall.

