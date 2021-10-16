Montgomery holds onto their undefeated season at A&M Consolidated

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - The Bears visited the Tigers for a battle of the top district10-5A Division 2 teams.

Only one team could come out of tonight undefeated in district play and for most of the night it way either teams’ game. The Tigers and Bears would go into halftime 14-14.

After trading a couple scores in the third, the Tigers would lead in the beginning of the fourth 28-21. Montgomery answered and then retook the lead with only 2:40 left to play..

A&M Consolidated made their way down to the Bears 10-yard-line with 10 seconds left on the clock. With a premature snap and a young quarterback filling in, the Tigers let the clock expire.

Montgomery remains undefeated on the season.

A&M Consolidated will play Fulshear on October 22nd.

