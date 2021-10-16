No. 14 Women’s Golf Makes Trip to Jim West Challenge

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The No. 14 Texas A&M women’s golf team looks to continue its hot start as it returns to competition at the Jim West Challenge on the par-72, 6,287-yard Kissing Tree Golf Club course on Sunday.

“We have had a three-week break which was good. It allowed us to have a lot of practice and a long qualifier for this event,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Our lineup has changed again for the third time, so I am pumped to see this combination and what they can do on the road. I am excited to see if we can keep the momentum going that we established in September.”

The Aggies are set to play 36 holes on Sunday to open the tournament, followed by the final 18 on Monday. The tournament will be streamed on ESPN+ on both days here with holes 9, 13, 14 and 18 being the focus of the broadcast. Sunday’s coverage begins at 11 a.m. and ends at the conclusion of the second round on that day. Monday’s entire round will be streamed, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The team has notched two top-four finishes to open the season for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign. The Aggies set a 54-hole program record to open the season at the Sam Golden Invitational, shooting a 20-under 844. Most recently, the Maroon & White notched a runner-up finish at the Schooner Fall Classic.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio has been the leading force behind the Aggies’ historic start and is headlining the team’s starting lineup. The Spaniard notched an A&M record to open the year, carding a 14-under 202 en route to her first collegiate title at the Sam Golden. She followed that up with a third-place finish at the Schooner, and now sits No. 7 in the Golfweek Women’s Individual Rankings.

Along with Fernández García-Poggio, Chadwell is bringing Zoe Slaughter, Adela Cernousek, Jennie Park and Hailee Cooper.

Cernousek, Park and Slaughter all have top-15 finishes this season, as the trio of Aggies have been mainstays in the A&M lineup in the team’s first two tournaments of the year.

Cooper is making her Maroon & White debut after transferring from Texas this summer. She was a Women’s Golf Coaches Association First Team All-American and the Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 2019.

The first two rounds on Sunday are set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Fans can follow along with the live stats here.

The Field (Golfweek Rankings)

Florida State (No.21)

Houston (No. 63)

Kent State (No. 46)

Miami (No. 34)

Missouri (No. 87)

New Mexico (No. 52)

Oklahoma (No. 40)

Oklahoma State (No. 3)

TCU (No. 23)

Tennessee (No. 67)

Texas A&M (No. 14)

Texas State (No. 68)

Texas Tech (No. 22)

Tulsa (No. 59)

UNLV (No. 49)

