No. 21 Aggies Drop Dual Meet to No. 5 Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 21 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team fell to No. 5 Texas, 180-112, Friday night at the Rec Center Natatorium.

Senior Aimee Wilson posted a pair of top-four finishes on the springboards, placing third on the 3-meter with a score of 354.00 to open the meet and fourth on the 1-meter (296.03).

Sophomore Chloe Stepanek highlighted the night in the pool for A&M, claiming the top spot in her first race of the meet with a time of 1:47.57 in 200 free. She later posted the second-fastest times in the 50 free (23.17) and 100 free (50.38).

Freshman Aviv Barzelay was competitive in the backstroke events, finishing second in each with a time of 55.48 in the 100 and 1:59.23 in the 200. Senior Caroline Theil was awarded third-place points in the 100 breast before clocking the third-fastest time in the 200 breast (2:17.57).

The Maroon & White will host TCU at the Rec Center Natatorium on Nov. 5.

Results

3-meter- Aimee Wilson- 354.00

1-meter- Aimee Wilson- 296.03

200 medley relay- Kaitlyn Owens, Andrea Perttula, Olivia Theall, Chloe Stepanek- 1:41.75

1,000 free- Abby Grottle- 10:02.09

200 free- Chloe Stepanek- 1:47.57*

100 back- Aviv Barzelay- 55.48

100 breast- Caroline Theil- 1:03.70

200 fly- Sarah Holt- 2:01.59

50 free- Chloe Stepanek- 23.17

100 free- Chloe Stepanek- 50.38

200 back- Aviv Barzelay- 1:59.23

200 breast- Caroline Theil- 2:17.57

500 free- Abby Grottle- 4:58.41

100 fly- Olivia Theall- 54.61

200 IM- Alice Marini- 2:05.24

400 free relay- Bobbi Kennett, Mollie Wright, Aviv Barzelay, Olivia Theall- 3:28.93

* denotes first-place finish

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.