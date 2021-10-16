Rudder defeat Fulshear in a defensive showdown

It was a defensive battle for the first half of the game tonight as only 6 points were allowed to be scored before the half. This would come from a long touchdown pass from Rudder’s Ej Ezar to Nate Figgers. Fulshear’s Maverick Schomburg would make a pair of big defensive stops at the goal line with a tackle at the 1 yard line and an interception in the endzone. The Rangers would find paydirt once more with a rushing touchdown from Ezar, pulling ahead to 17-0. The Charger’s offense would start to find their footing in the 4th quarter. Parker Williams will connect with Gavin Waits who reaches for the endzone, putting their first points on the board. They would go on to score again with Williams going airborne Tate Struble who pulls it down and takes it to the house.

Rudder will be off next week before a crosstown showdown with Consol on the 29th.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.