Thieves target Bryan business stealing $100,000 worth of equipment

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Casiano Electric is the latest Bryan business to fall victim to thieves. Nearly $100,000 worth of equipment, including a trailer and excavator, was stolen from the company in the 6000 block of Highway 21 near Coulter Airfield.

Officials with the Bryan Police Department are aware of the burglary and are investigating.

Tammy Casiano and her husband Javier have owned the electrical company since 2014. They say nothing like this has ever happened to them.

“You just don’t think it’s going to happen to you, especially with as many precautions as we take,” said Casiano.

The Casiano’s took every precaution possible to safeguard their property and business. The business is completely fenced in with exterior lighting, alarm systems, and security cameras. Despite all the security measures that didn’t stop two men in a truck stolen from a College Station business from ramming the white pickup truck through the company gates. Casiano says it’s frustrating knowing that these thefts are becoming more frequent.

“It’s happening once a week. They steal a vehicle, then they steal a trailer with some sort of equipment, and then they take it to Houston and sell it,” said Casiano.

The Casiano’s feel that their business was targeted.

“They weren’t leaving empty-handed. They knew what they were there for,” said Casiano. “They drove right up to the trailer, the excavator, they didn’t look at any of the vehicles, they knew what they were coming there for.”

“That’s where the violation is because clearly they cased the place before,” said Casiano. “They knew what they wanted. They knew exactly where it was cause we park in the same place every night.”

Casiano says she’s not expecting to get her equipment back but wants to do her part to inform fellow business owners of what’s happening in the community.

“As a business owner, it’s something that we all need to know about,” said Casiano. “Issues like these need to be made aware of when it’s something going on.”

“We didn’t find out until this happened that it’s been happening for the last three months.”

