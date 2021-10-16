Advertisement

Two Brenham Police officers injured during traffic stop

(KBTX)
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department says two officers were injured during a traffic stop Friday.

One of the officers pulled the vehicle over for speeding and other offenses on Highway 290 and called for a backup unit. The driver, Trayvon May, 21, was taken into custody for multiple traffic-related violations.

Police say May escaped his handcuffs while inside a patrol car. When the officers opened the door, he reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and assaulted both officers. May then got back in his own vehicle, where he struggled with officers again. Both officers were pushed partially under the vehicle, according to police, and May allegedly attempted to run them over. One of the officers fired their weapon in defense, striking the car.

An officer followed May’s vehicle east on Highway 290, but lost sight of him near Chappel Hill. State troopers spotted him in Waller County and chased him into Harris county. May reportedly crashed at Highway 290 and Gessner Road and fled on foot. Police say he injured himself after jumping about 50 feet from an overpass.

May was arrested for aggravated assault against peace officers with a motor vehicle. More charges are pending.

The two Brenham officers were treated for minor injuries.

