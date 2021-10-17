Allen Academy gets shut out at home against the Emery Jaguars

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy Rams hosted district foe Emery Saturday night.

The Rams could not find their groove in the first half, entering the break down 37-0. After halftime, Allen could not get any points on the board but held the Jags to just one touchdown in the second half.

Emery remains undefeated on the season after their 45-0 win over the Rams.

Allen Academy will hit the road to take on Brooks Collegiate Academy next Friday, the 22nd.

