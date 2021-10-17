Blinn upsets No. 4 Trinity Valley in SWJCFC thriller

It only seemed fitting for Saturday’s defensive battle to end one way: With defense.

After an almost 3-hour long battle of tough defenses, Blinn College emerged victorious when defensive back Jordan Jenkins broke up a fourth-down pass in the game’s final minute to send the host Buccaneers to a thrilling 21-14 upset of No. 4 Trinity Valley in Southwest Junior College Football Conference action at Cub Stadium in Brenham.

“I just knew I had to lock up right there,” said Jenkins, a redshirt freshman. “I knew I just had to lock up for us to win this game; this was a big game for us … this was a big game for our team.

“This is probably the best game I’ve ever had in my entire life … in football … everything. This was the best game I had in my entire life.”

Jenkins’ Buccaneer teammates seemed to share that sentiment as, after handing the Cardinals their first loss of the season, celebratory smiles were worn by all wearing Blinn blue and white. The Buccaneers improved to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the SWJCFC while Trinity Valley dropped to 5-1 and 3-1 in conference play.

“This may take the cake for my time here,” sixth-year Blinn head coach Ryan Mahon said. “This is a big game; nobody expected (us to win) at all except for us in that locker room, and we’ve finally arrived, and it showed.”

Jenkins’ heroics were made possible by back-to-back big plays from the Buccaneers’ special teams and rushing attack.

With the game deadlocked at 14-all with 7:28 left to play, Blinn forced a Trinity Valley three-and-out as the Cardinals were forced to punt from their own 44-yard line. Blinn freshman returner Keyondrick Douglas fielded the punt in Buccaneer territory and raced into Cardinal territory before finally being spilled at the visitors’ 24-yard line.

Then, on Blinn’s first snap of the ensuing drive, sophomore Joshua Berry (a University of South Florida transfer) took the handoff and cut left into open space before cruising into the end zone. The subsequent PAT made it a 21-14 Blinn lead with 5:30 left.

“We worked hard, and we chopped wood all game,” Berry said. “I give credit to my offensive line; those are my guys and they made it happen for me. I just made a play in the secondary to get us a victory.”

After Berry’s go-ahead score, Blinn and Trinity Valley exchanged punts, setting the Cardinals up for a potential game-tying drive with 2:49 remaining.

The Cardinals moved from their own 20-yard line to the Buccaneer 37, but Jenkins ultimately finished off the Cardinals with the clutch pass breakup.

“I was just locked in on my man, I saw the quarterback throw the ball and I knew I just had to put my hand in between (the receiver’s) hands,” Jenkins added. “Defense had a great game today. We’ve been doing great all season … this game really sets the tone for us.”

Blinn will resume its season with a conference tilt at Tyler Junior College at 3 p.m. on Oct. 23.

