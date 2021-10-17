Brazos Valley history took center stage at annual Texas Heritage Booneville Days Festival

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The 16th annual Texas Heritage Booneville Days Festival was held Saturday at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History.

The family-friendly event included exhibits that showcased Brazos County’s rich pioneer history.

Blacksmithing, wood carving, weaving, and flint-knapping demonstrations took place.

There were also pony rides, train rides, and other activities for children.

The highlight was the 13th annual Buffalo Stampede Half Marathon and 5K race, as well as the Chuck Wagon Lunch.

Visitors also took in more exhibits inside the Natural History Museum.

Event organizers say it’s important to preserve history and know the significance of the community you live in.

”Booneville was the original county seat for Bryan, and all that’s really left of the town of Booneville now is Booneville Park and Booneville Road,” said Deborah Cowman, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History Executive Director. “So this is a way for folks to come out and learn something about the area and the history about where we live.”

Don't miss a chance to have a delicious lunch prepared on site by authentic chuck wagons, on Saturday, October 16,... Posted by Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History on Sunday, October 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.