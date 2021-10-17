Advertisement

Brazos Valley history took center stage at annual Texas Heritage Booneville Days Festival

Wells Fargo wagon
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The 16th annual Texas Heritage Booneville Days Festival was held Saturday at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History.

The family-friendly event included exhibits that showcased Brazos County’s rich pioneer history.

Blacksmithing, wood carving, weaving, and flint-knapping demonstrations took place.

There were also pony rides, train rides, and other activities for children.

The highlight was the 13th annual Buffalo Stampede Half Marathon and 5K race, as well as the Chuck Wagon Lunch.

Visitors also took in more exhibits inside the Natural History Museum.

Event organizers say it’s important to preserve history and know the significance of the community you live in.

”Booneville was the original county seat for Bryan, and all that’s really left of the town of Booneville now is Booneville Park and Booneville Road,” said Deborah Cowman, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History Executive Director. “So this is a way for folks to come out and learn something about the area and the history about where we live.”

