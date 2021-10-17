College Station mother advocates for employment opportunities for disabled individuals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Michelle Dohrman is a local mother who took to Facebook in a now-viral post to advocate and raise awareness for people with disabilities.

In the Facebook post, she shares a conversation she had with her 22-year-old daughter, Allison, who has down syndrome while walking through the mall. During their walk, they discussed all the help wanted signs and social media posts from businesses facing staffing challenges.

While Allison is fortunate to have a job at Texas Roadhouse in College Station, Michelle says many of Allison’s friends aren’t that lucky.

“There are so many posts out there that I’m seeing that employers are having trouble finding employees, and so I just thought, is there some way we can connect our kids,” asked Dorhman? “That’s such a great untapped market for employees that I don’t think they’ve even considered.”

Dorhman says she knows plenty of people who desire to work, but all they need now is an employer willing to take a chance on them.

“A lot of [Allison’s] friends have no job at all, and I just thought they are so willing to work,” said Dorhman. “They’re out of high school. They need something to be productive, and they want to be productive, happy people just like the rest of us do and contribute to society and give them some independence.”

Brad Apgar is the general manager of the Texas Roadhouse in College Station. He hired Allison. He says after meeting her, he didn’t let her disability define her.

“We didn’t think of her disability. We looked at her as a candidate and what she was capable of,” said Apgar. “We knew she could do the job. We looked at it in terms of the job of a hostess, and we figured out she would be good for it.”

Apgar says at a time when suitable employees are hard to find more employers should consider people like Allison.

“It’s an untapped market. It’s a lot of people out there that need jobs. In terms of them [disabled or special needs], sometimes they aren’t given a chance,” said Apgar. " I think that it’s a great chance for someone to hire someone like that, and they’d be great for them.”

Several resources are available throughout the Brazos Valley to help connect employers with young adults with disabilities and special needs.

Organization Contact Info Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley 979-778-7010 College Station ISD Bridges Program ngraff@csisd.org Brazos Center for Independent Living (BVCIL) 979-776-5505 Texas Workforce Solutions 979-595-2880

