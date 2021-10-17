Advertisement

Crash closes Wellborn Road near Jones Crossing in College Station

Northbound Wellborn Road at Balcones Drive near the HEB Jones Crossing shopping center in College Station remains closed Sunday morning following a two-vehicle crash.
A pickup truck and a car collided on the northbound lanes of Wellborn Road at Balcones Drive on...
A pickup truck and a car collided on the northbound lanes of Wellborn Road at Balcones Drive on Sunday morning.(Photo courtesy: Justin Garcia)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Northbound Wellborn Road at Balcones Drive near the HEB Jones Crossing shopping center in College Station remains closed Sunday morning following a two-vehicle crash.

It happened just after 8:00 a.m. after a pickup truck and a car collided at the intersection.

KBTX is working to get more information and will update this story when details are made available.

