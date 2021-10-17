Crash closes Wellborn Road near Jones Crossing in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Northbound Wellborn Road at Balcones Drive near the HEB Jones Crossing shopping center in College Station remains closed Sunday morning following a two-vehicle crash.

It happened just after 8:00 a.m. after a pickup truck and a car collided at the intersection.

🔴MVA: College Station police remain on scene of a serious crash at Wellborn Road at Balcones Dr (near the HEB). All northbound traffic on Wellborn Rd is being diverted on to Navarro Dr. Please avoid the area until further notice.



