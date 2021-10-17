Advertisement

Ed Orgeron won’t return to LSU next season

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KBTX) - LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron will not be returning to the Tigers’ program after this season, as first reported by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

The move comes just 2 seasons after Orgeron led LSU to an undefeated 2019 season and national championship. Since the 2019 season, the Tigers have a 9-8 overall record and are most recently coming off a 49-42 win over Florida. Orgeron became the Tigers’ interim head coach during the 2016 season. The “interim” tag was removed after that, leading the LSU program for the past 5 seasons. Orgeron has a 49-17 overall record as LSU’s head coach so far. According to Dellenger, the university plans on keeping Orgeron through the end of the 2021 season.

LSU has a 3-2 record against Texas A&M during Orgeron’s tenure. The Aggies defeated the Tigers during the 2018 and 2020 seasons. The two programs will play next in this year’s regular season finale on November 27th.

