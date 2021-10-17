Ed Orgeron won’t return to LSU next season

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KBTX) - LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron will not be returning to the Tigers’ program after this season, as first reported by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

#LSU and Ed Orgeron have reached a separation agreement: He will not return in 2022 but expected to complete this season, sources tell @SINow.



Negotiations began last week before UF win.



It’s unprecedented in the sport - coach & school divorcing 21 months after winning it all. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 17, 2021

The move comes just 2 seasons after Orgeron led LSU to an undefeated 2019 season and national championship. Since the 2019 season, the Tigers have a 9-8 overall record and are most recently coming off a 49-42 win over Florida. Orgeron became the Tigers’ interim head coach during the 2016 season. The “interim” tag was removed after that, leading the LSU program for the past 5 seasons. Orgeron has a 49-17 overall record as LSU’s head coach so far. According to Dellenger, the university plans on keeping Orgeron through the end of the 2021 season.

LSU has a 3-2 record against Texas A&M during Orgeron’s tenure. The Aggies defeated the Tigers during the 2018 and 2020 seasons. The two programs will play next in this year’s regular season finale on November 27th.

