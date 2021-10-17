Goldsmith and Makarova Reach ITA Texas Regional Doubles Semifinal

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s tennis doubles tandem of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova registered a pair of victories on the third day of action at the ITA Texas Regional Championships from the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center Sunday. The ITA No. 3-ranked duo booked a pair of 8-6 wins to advance past the round of 16 and quarterfinals.

The first match of the morning featuring Goldsmith and Makarova against Blanca Cortijo Parreno and Elena Trencheva of Houston. Texas A&M’s other match in the round of 16 saw Gianna Pielet and Mary Stoiana battle Paula Baranano and Ana Carmen Zamburek of Baylor, with the Bears earning an 8-7(7) victory. In the afternoon session, Goldsmith and Makarova returned for a quarterfinal win over Claudia Bartolome and Lexi Keberle of SMU to advance to the semifinals on Monday.

Texas A&M’s highest-ranked doubles duo in program history continues to make their mark through the first opportunities of the fall campaign, amassing a 5-1 record. Goldsmith and Makarova finished the 2020-21 slate with a 20-11 overall record including a whopping eight victories against ranked opposition. The pairing has historically seen success at the ITA Texas Regional Championships, finishing as the tournament runner-up in the 2019 iteration of the tournament hosted at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M women’s tennis concludes play in the ITA Texas Regional Championships from the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center Monday, as No. 3 Goldsmith and Makarova challenge Charlotte Chavatipon and Kylie Collins of Texas in the doubles semifinals. First serve is scheduled for 9 a.m., with the winner of that match scheduled to play in the tournament final at 12 p.m. Monday.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On A&M’s performance Sunday…

“It was a good day for the Aggies. Mary [Stoiana] and Gianna [Pielet] played a very encouraging match and we had it on our racket. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to convert on some match points in the tiebreaker. For their first collegiate matches together and Gianna’s first tournament, they played quite well together. Tatiana [Makarova] and Jayci [Goldsmith] were able to overcome a bit of a slow start this morning and raised their game throughout their matches. We have a great opportunity tomorrow in the semifinals against a very strong team.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

ITA Texas Regional Championships

Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center – Fort Worth, Texas

DOUBLES MAIN DRAW

Round of 16

#3 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Blanca Cortijo Parreno / Elena Trencheva (UH) 8-6

Paula Baranano / Ana Carmen Zamburek (BAY) def. Gianna Pielet / Mary Stoiana (TAMU) 8-7(7)

Quarterfinals

#3 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Claudia Bartolome / Lexi Keberle (SMU) 8-6

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

