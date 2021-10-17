Jellystone Park and camp resort coming to Groesbeck

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -A Yogi Bear Jellystone park and camp resort is coming to Groesbeck according to a developer, Randy Sims.

The park will be built on a sprawling piece of land on 2600 FM 2489 just one mile south of Groesbeck. According to the development team, the park will include a seven acre lake with white sand beach and Wibit obstacle course, pool, 150 RV sites, nine cabins, two Conestoga wagons, a pavilion for activities, camp store and dog park.

Sims said he chose Groesbeck because his father grew up in Limestone County and he had visions of bringing economic development to

From a business point, Sims said this $8 million project is great timing as interest in outdoor activities have piqued during the pandemic.

“The American people are moving back towards the outdoors. Campsites across the country are full, RV sales are extremely high,” said Sims.

The park would be part of the family of Yogi Bear Jellystone parks with 75 locations across the US and Canada.

Sims says he believes it will bring economic growth to Limestone County. Initially, he says the park will create 45 jobs. He also estimates about 70 thousand people will travel to the park in the first year increasing business traffic for local small businesses.

“We are going to bring a new tax base to this community.We are going to bring a recreational park that will help spur on other activities in the greater Groesbeck, Limestone County area. New restaurants, new businesses will be coming and I just want to be a part of that,” said Sims.

Sims says although construction hasn’t started yet, crews have began excavating the property and it will be complete by Spring 2022.

He says those interested can begin making reservations for cabins or campsites. The reservations are free.

The park is only phase one of the overall project. Sims says phase two will include construction of a wedding venue and music venues.

