Advertisement

Police: 3 dead after knife attack on Arkansas officer

A spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department says the officer is in surgery.
A spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department says the officer is in surgery.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas say that three people are dead after an incident in which an officer fired his weapon while defending himself from a knife attack.

Police provided little information on what happened, including how the people died or what led up to the officer firing his gun.

Police did not say whether any of the people who died were shot by the officer or whether they might have been stabbed.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday in Fort Smith.

A spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department says the officer is in surgery.

Arkansas State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 men arrested for prostitution in College Station
9 men arrested in College Station for solicitation of prostitution
Two Brenham Police officers injured during traffic stop
One person has died following a drive-by shooting in Bedias, said the Grimes County Sheriff.
Teenager killed after drive-by shooting in Bedias, victim’s family says he was a Navasota High School senior
Bree Harvey was named Franklin High School's homecoming queen Friday night.
Franklin community celebrates 2021 homecoming queen, a senior battling brain cancer
The power plant site was imploded Friday morning.
Gibbons Creek Power Plant imploded Friday morning

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, July 16, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince William speaks with service...
Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize ceremony
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti
At least four people were shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile. (Source: WPMI...
Arrest made in shooting near high school football game that left multiple hurt, reports say
A pickup truck and a car collided on the northbound lanes of Wellborn Road at Balcones Drive on...
Crash closes Wellborn Road near Jones Crossing in College Station