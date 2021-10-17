Advertisement

Pumpkinpalooza and music festival takes over Millican Reserve for the weekend

Pumpkinpalooza Festival at the Millican Reserve.
Pumpkinpalooza Festival at the Millican Reserve.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The two-day Pumpkinpalooza festival kicked off Saturday at Millican Reserve.

The open-air festival featured fun for the entire family.

Besides the traditional pumpkin patch, kids were entertained with pumpkins, face painting, and balloon animals.

Families took part in train rides, fishing, canoeing, pumpkin chunking, and so much more.

You should be here now! What a day for #PumpkinpaloozaBCS !! Pumpkins, Mount Millican, BBQ and other food trucks,...

Posted by Millican Reserve on Saturday, October 16, 2021

The highlight of Saturday’s event happened at the end of the night when Andrea Young and the group “Brice and The Lonesome Strings” performed under the stars. Concert attendees were also provided a catered picnic dinner.

Festivities will continue Sunday. Gates open at 10 a.m. at the Millican Reserve.

The Millican Reserve is located at 19851 FM 2154 in College Station.

For more information on Pumpkinpalooza, click here.

