Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Sends Three Into Quarterfinals at ITA Texas Regional

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas –Texas A&M Men’s Tennis sent a pair into the singles quarterfinals and one doubles team into the final eight on day three of the ITA Texas Regional at the Mitchell Tennis Center Saturday.

No. 62 Noah Schachter reached the quarterfinals in the singles draw with a 7-6, 6-2 win over No. 61 Richard Ciamarra of Texas and marched into the quarters alongside Austin Abbrat with a pair of wins on Saturday. The Maroon & White duo bested Ricardo Alban and Daichi Akiyosha of Texas-Arlington before topping SMU’s Julian Steinhausen and Huntley Allen in the Round of 16.

A&M’s Raphael Perot advanced to the quarterfinals with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 result against Baylor’s Tadeas Paroulek. Perot will take on No. 8 Luc Fomba of TCU on Sunday for a place in the semifinals.

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

ITA Texas Regional

Mitchell Tennis Center – Bryan-College Station, Texas

SINGLES COMPETITION

Qualifying Round of 64

Anish Sriniketh (TAMU), bye

Austin Abbrat (TAMU), bye

Qualifying Round of 32

Anish Sriniketh (TAMU) def. Joao Sasso (UIW) 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-4

Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Warren Fulgenzi (UIW) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

Main Draw Round of 64

No. 66 Joao Ceolin (UTSA) def. Luke Casper (TAMU) 6-4, 6-1

No. 62 Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Tyler Stewart (ACU) 6-4, 6-3

Adam Neff (SMU) def. Stefan Storch (TAMU) 6-3, 2-6, 6-2

Reed Collier (TT) def. No. 91 Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Julian Steinhausen (SMU) 5-7. 7-6(2). 6-2

Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Ivan Thamma (SMU) 6-2, 6-4

No. 79 Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. Carlo Izurieta (UTRGV) 6-2, 6-4

Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) def. Sebastian Rodriguez (UTSA) 6-3, 7-6(4)

Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Juan Jose Rodriguez Garceran (Lamar) 6-3, 7-5

Caleb Chakravarthi (SMU) def. Anish Sriniketh (TAMU) 6-4, 6-4

Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Franco Ribero (TT) 6-4, 6-4

Main Draw Round of 32

No. 62 Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Daniel Sancho Arbizo (Lamar) 6-3, 6-4

No. 116 Finn Bass (Baylor) def. Giulio Perego (TAMU) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(4)

No. 8 Luc Fomba (TCU) def. Austin Abbrat (TAMU) 6-4, 6-2

No. 79 Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. Matthieu Peres (TAMUCC) 7-5, 6-2

Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. No. 58 Siem Woldeab (Texas) 7-5, 6-4

Pedro Vives Marcos (TCU) def. Kenner Taylor (TAMU) 6-2, 6-2

No. 73 Sven Lah (Baylor) def. Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) 6-4, 6-4

Main Draw Round of 16

No. 62 Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. No. 61 Richard Ciamarra (Texas) 7-6, 6-2

No. 73 Sven Lah (Baylor) def. No. 79 Matthis Ross (TAMU) 7-6, 6-3

Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Tadeas Paroulek (Baylor) 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

Main Draw Quarterfinals

No. 62 Noah Schachter (TAMU) vs. No. 18 Juan Carlos Aguilar (TCU)

Raphael Perot (TAMU) vs. No. 8 Luc Fomba (TCU)

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Main Draw Round of 64

Pierce Rollins/Raphael Perot (TAMU), bye

Anish Sriniketh/Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) def. Mykhailo Kvantaliani/Sam Whitehead (UTRGV) 8-5

Stefan Storch/Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. Savan Chhabra/Riley Train-Wilkman (ACU) 8-6

Kenner Taylor/Guilio Perego (TAMU), bye

Austin Abbrat/Noah Schachter (TAMU), bye

Main Draw Round of 32

Campbell Salmon/Wes Barnett (Rice) def. Pierce Rollins/Raphael Perot (TAMU) 8-4

Cleeve Harper/Richard Ciamarra (Texas) def. Anish Sriniketh/Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) 8-2

Stefan Storch/Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. Caleb Charkravarthi/Liam Krall (SMU) 8-6

Reed Collier/Franco Ribero (TT) def. Kenner Taylor/Guilio Perego (TAMU) 8-6

Austin Abbrat/Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Ricardo Alban/Daichi Akiyoshi (UTA) 8-2

Main Draw Round of 16

Lui Maxted/Pedro Vives (TCU) def. Stefan Storch/Matthis Ross (TAMU) 8-4

Austin Abbrat/Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Julian Steinhausen/Huntley Allen (SMU) 8-2

Main Draw Quarterfinal

Austin Abbrat/Noah Schachter (TAMU) vs. Finn Bass/Sven Lah (Baylor)