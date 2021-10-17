Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Wraps Up Play at ITA Texas Regional

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Men’s Tennis saw their impressive run end on day four of the ITA Texas Regional at the Mitchell Tennis Center Sunday.

A&M’s doubles team of Austin Abbrat and Noah Schachter posted an impressive 8-7 win over Finn Bass and Sven Lah of Baylor to reach the semifinals where the A&M pair fell 8-6 to Lui Maxted and Pedro Vives of TCU. Schachter fell in the singles quarterfinals on Sunday to No. 18 Carlos Aguilar of TCU while A&M’s Raphael Perot dropped a 6-2, 6-4 result to No. 8 Luc Fomba of TCU.

The Aggies return to action on Oct. 28 at the South Carolina Invitational in Columbia, S.C. and then wrap up fall action at the ITA National Fall Championships from Nov. 4-7 in San Diego, Calif.

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

ITA Texas Regional

Mitchell Tennis Center – Bryan-College Station, Texas

SINGLES COMPETITION

Qualifying Round of 64

Anish Sriniketh (TAMU), bye

Austin Abbrat (TAMU), bye

Qualifying Round of 32

Anish Sriniketh (TAMU) def. Joao Sasso (UIW) 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-4

Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Warren Fulgenzi (UIW) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

Main Draw Round of 64

No. 66 Joao Ceolin (UTSA) def. Luke Casper (TAMU) 6-4, 6-1

No. 62 Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Tyler Stewart (ACU) 6-4, 6-3

Adam Neff (SMU) def. Stefan Storch (TAMU) 6-3, 2-6, 6-2

Reed Collier (TT) def. No. 91 Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Julian Steinhausen (SMU) 5-7. 7-6(2). 6-2

Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Ivan Thamma (SMU) 6-2, 6-4

No. 79 Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. Carlo Izurieta (UTRGV) 6-2, 6-4

Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) def. Sebastian Rodriguez (UTSA) 6-3, 7-6(4)

Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Juan Jose Rodriguez Garceran (Lamar) 6-3, 7-5

Caleb Chakravarthi (SMU) def. Anish Sriniketh (TAMU) 6-4, 6-4

Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Franco Ribero (TT) 6-4, 6-4

Main Draw Round of 32

No. 62 Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Daniel Sancho Arbizo (Lamar) 6-3, 6-4

No. 116 Finn Bass (Baylor) def. Giulio Perego (TAMU) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(4)

No. 8 Luc Fomba (TCU) def. Austin Abbrat (TAMU) 6-4, 6-2

No. 79 Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. Matthieu Peres (TAMUCC) 7-5, 6-2

Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. No. 58 Siem Woldeab (Texas) 7-5, 6-4

Pedro Vives Marcos (TCU) def. Kenner Taylor (TAMU) 6-2, 6-2

No. 73 Sven Lah (Baylor) def. Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) 6-4, 6-4

Main Draw Round of 16

No. 62 Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. No. 61 Richard Ciamarra (Texas) 7-6, 6-2

No. 73 Sven Lah (Baylor) def. No. 79 Matthis Ross (TAMU) 7-6, 6-3

Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Tadeas Paroulek (Baylor) 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

Main Draw Quarterfinals

No. 18 Juan Carlos Aguilar (TCU) def. No. 62 Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-1, 2-6, 7-6

No. 8 Luc Fomba (TCU) def. Raphael Perot (TAMU) 6-2, 6-4

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Main Draw Round of 64

Pierce Rollins/Raphael Perot (TAMU), bye

Anish Sriniketh/Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) def. Mykhailo Kvantaliani/Sam Whitehead (UTRGV) 8-5

Stefan Storch/Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. Savan Chhabra/Riley Train-Wilkman (ACU) 8-6

Kenner Taylor/Guilio Perego (TAMU), bye

Austin Abbrat/Noah Schachter (TAMU), bye

Main Draw Round of 32

Campbell Salmon/Wes Barnett (Rice) def. Pierce Rollins/Raphael Perot (TAMU) 8-4

Cleeve Harper/Richard Ciamarra (Texas) def. Anish Sriniketh/Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) 8-2

Stefan Storch/Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. Caleb Charkravarthi/Liam Krall (SMU) 8-6

Reed Collier/Franco Ribero (TT) def. Kenner Taylor/Guilio Perego (TAMU) 8-6

Austin Abbrat/Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Ricardo Alban/Daichi Akiyoshi (UTA) 8-2

Main Draw Round of 16

Lui Maxted/Pedro Vives (TCU) def. Stefan Storch/Matthis Ross (TAMU) 8-4

Austin Abbrat/Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Julian Steinhausen/Huntley Allen (SMU) 8-2

Main Draw Quarterfinal

Austin Abbrat/Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Finn Bass/Sven Lah (Baylor) 8-7

Main Draw Semifinal

Lui Maxted/Pedro Vives (TCU) def. Austin Abbrat/Noah Schachter (TAMU) 8-6

