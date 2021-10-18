Advertisement

Aggies coming together as one this season

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 18, 2021
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A couple of weeks ago Texas A&M football was on a 2 game losing skid and came tumbling out of the rankings, but the Maroon and White were able to respond in a big way with an upset win over Alabama and have now built a winning streak.

On Saturday, the Aggies got off to a fast start on the road and beat Missouri in Columbia for the first time since 1999 35-14. The Aggies now have momentum heading into this week’s home game with South Carolina, and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal said there’s a noticeable difference between this team today and a couple of weeks ago.

”Most definitely there’s been a change,” Leal explained. We’re all trying to be as one. Those games those last two weeks it was kind of a separated locker room. Trying to figure out what we need to do to get better and come back together, so we definitely worked on our chemistry. We just got back together, got back to coming into the locker room all as one, goofing around all as one, and starting practice with a whole bunch of energy,” Leal added.

Texas A&M will look to make it 3 wins in a row when they host South Carolina this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

