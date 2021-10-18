Advertisement

BCS Chamber of Commerce hosting local candidates forum Monday

The event can be attended in person at the Hilton hotel or watched on the KBTX.com live stream.
The event can be attended in person at the Hilton hotel or watched on the KBTX.com live stream.
The event can be attended in person at the Hilton hotel or watched on the KBTX.com live stream.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Join the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce Monday night to hear from local community members running in the upcoming election.

The event is free and open to the public from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hilton hotel auditorium.

Only contested races will be featured in the forum.

This forum gives citizens three ways to participate: attend in person, listen live on NewsTalk WTAW 1620 AM & 94.5 FM or at RadioAggieland.com, or view the live stream at KBTX.com. You can also follow along with theeagle.com.

To submit questions to the candidates, email them to shannon@bcschamber.org.For more information contact Shannon Turner at (979) 260-5200 or shannon@bcschamber.org.

You can also visit bcschamber.org for more information.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 men arrested for prostitution in College Station
9 men arrested in College Station for solicitation of prostitution
In a 2018 post on Twitter, the College Station Police Department shared several photos of...
Former College Station police officer killed in the line of duty in Harris County
Northbound Wellborn Road at Balcones Drive near the HEB Jones Crossing shopping center in...
Two injured in Wellborn Road crash Sunday morning in College Station
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas lawmaker files resolution to recognize man who found missing Grimes County toddler
NOAA has issued a La Niña advisory for the upcoming winter months
La Niña has returned. Here’s what that means for the Brazos Valley’s winter

Latest News

Shawn Allen, 33, is known to frequent the Madisonville and Midway areas.
Man wanted on charges of sexual assualt of a child, trafficking of a minor
Troopers in Burleson County are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and...
SUV and semi collide at SH 21 and FM 50 in Burleson County
Monday Afternoon Weather Update 10/18
Monday Afternoon Weather Update 10/18
Colin Powell, August 2020
WATCH: Colin Powell gives 2020 commencement address at Sam Houston State