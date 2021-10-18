BCS Chamber of Commerce hosting local candidates forum Monday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Join the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce Monday night to hear from local community members running in the upcoming election.

The event is free and open to the public from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hilton hotel auditorium.

Only contested races will be featured in the forum.

This forum gives citizens three ways to participate: attend in person, listen live on NewsTalk WTAW 1620 AM & 94.5 FM or at RadioAggieland.com, or view the live stream at KBTX.com. You can also follow along with theeagle.com.

To submit questions to the candidates, email them to shannon@bcschamber.org.For more information contact Shannon Turner at (979) 260-5200 or shannon@bcschamber.org.

You can also visit bcschamber.org for more information.

