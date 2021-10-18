BCS Chamber of Commerce hosting local candidates forum Monday
The event can be attended in person at the Hilton hotel or watched on the KBTX.com live stream.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Join the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce Monday night to hear from local community members running in the upcoming election.
The event is free and open to the public from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hilton hotel auditorium.
Only contested races will be featured in the forum.
This forum gives citizens three ways to participate: attend in person, listen live on NewsTalk WTAW 1620 AM & 94.5 FM or at RadioAggieland.com, or view the live stream at KBTX.com. You can also follow along with theeagle.com.
To submit questions to the candidates, email them to shannon@bcschamber.org.For more information contact Shannon Turner at (979) 260-5200 or shannon@bcschamber.org.
You can also visit bcschamber.org for more information.
