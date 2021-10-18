Brazos County teens arrested after vehicle burglaries, car stolen in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two Brazos County teenagers are in jail accused of burglarizing vehicles, one of them is also charged with stealing a car. Police descended on a neighborhood after reports of two people trying get into vehicles Sunday night. The thefts happened in an area near Horse Shoe Drive and Appomattox Lane.

Thieves stole a Honda Accord, and plenty of valuables like a tablet and iPod.

Kesayveon Jalorenz Jefferson, 18, is facing charges for burglary of vehicles and evading arrest.

The other 18-year-old, Trederrious Jeffery was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary of vehicles and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

CSPD tells us the suspects ran, but Jefferson was captured in the neighborhood while Jeffery was found in Bryan in a car that had been stolen from nearby. The victim told police he accidentally left his key fob in the vehicle.

“They were just getting done with the search when we got a report of a car stolen from just north of the Horse Haven neighborhood and officers began looking for it. It was actually, ending up being located near the area of Briarcrest and State Highway 6. With the assistance of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office we were able to get that vehicle detained. It was the stolen vehicle,” said Officer Tristen Lopez with College Station Police.

“Historically over 90 percent of vehicle burglaries in College Station involve unlocked doors. We just always stress lock, take, hide. Lock your car. Remove any valuables whenever possible and hide those valuables,” said Lopez.

Both men remain in the Brazos County Jail with bonds set at $12,000 each.

Bryan Police are also investigating their own vehicle burglary thefts and a stolen car over the weekend.

Two arrested after a caller recognized and reported suspicious activity in the Horse Haven neighborhood (guys pulling on car door handles). You too can help make our community a better, safer place — #SeeSomethingSaySomething! pic.twitter.com/jBORYlDKhs — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 18, 2021

