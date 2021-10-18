Advertisement

Brazos County teens arrested after vehicle burglaries, car stolen in College Station

Both 18-year-olds were arrested Sunday night
Two 18-year-olds were arrested after thefts Sunday night including a stolen car.
Two 18-year-olds were arrested after thefts Sunday night including a stolen car.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two Brazos County teenagers are in jail accused of burglarizing vehicles, one of them is also charged with stealing a car. Police descended on a neighborhood after reports of two people trying get into vehicles Sunday night. The thefts happened in an area near Horse Shoe Drive and Appomattox Lane.

Thieves stole a Honda Accord, and plenty of valuables like a tablet and iPod.

Kesayveon Jalorenz Jefferson, 18, is facing charges for burglary of vehicles and evading arrest.

The other 18-year-old, Trederrious Jeffery was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary of vehicles and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

CSPD tells us the suspects ran, but Jefferson was captured in the neighborhood while Jeffery was found in Bryan in a car that had been stolen from nearby. The victim told police he accidentally left his key fob in the vehicle.

“They were just getting done with the search when we got a report of a car stolen from just north of the Horse Haven neighborhood and officers began looking for it. It was actually, ending up being located near the area of Briarcrest and State Highway 6. With the assistance of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office we were able to get that vehicle detained. It was the stolen vehicle,” said Officer Tristen Lopez with College Station Police.

“Historically over 90 percent of vehicle burglaries in College Station involve unlocked doors. We just always stress lock, take, hide. Lock your car. Remove any valuables whenever possible and hide those valuables,” said Lopez.

Both men remain in the Brazos County Jail with bonds set at $12,000 each.

Bryan Police are also investigating their own vehicle burglary thefts and a stolen car over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 men arrested for prostitution in College Station
9 men arrested in College Station for solicitation of prostitution
In a 2018 post on Twitter, the College Station Police Department shared several photos of...
Former College Station police officer killed in the line of duty in Harris County
Northbound Wellborn Road at Balcones Drive near the HEB Jones Crossing shopping center in...
Two injured in Wellborn Road crash Sunday morning in College Station
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas lawmaker files resolution to recognize man who found missing Grimes County toddler
NOAA has issued a La Niña advisory for the upcoming winter months
La Niña has returned. Here’s what that means for the Brazos Valley’s winter

Latest News

Ralph Velasquez is accused of hitting a College Station fire truck that was helping to block...
Police: Man charged with DWI after hitting College Station fire truck
A rental car was stolen from a woman's home in Bryan over the weekend.
Bryan Police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries and stolen car over weekend
The event can be attended in person at the Hilton hotel or watched on the KBTX.com live stream.
BCS Chamber of Commerce hosting local candidates forum Monday
Shawn Allen, 33, is known to frequent the Madisonville and Midway areas.
Man wanted on charges of sexual assualt of a child, trafficking of a minor