Bryan Police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries and stolen car over weekend

All the vehicles were left unlocked
A rental car was stolen from a woman's home in Bryan over the weekend.
A rental car was stolen from a woman's home in Bryan over the weekend.
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating a new string of vehicle burglaries.

One of them involved a stolen car. A viewer shared video with us after someone stole her rental car early Sunday morning in the 900 block of Clear Leaf Drive. She told KBTX her 2020 gray Ford Fusion rental car was stolen after she accidentally left the keys inside the vehicle.

Bryan Police reported five burglary of a vehicle cases over the weekend. Thieves were also caught on camera on Craftwood Place trying to get into vehicles in the Cottage Grove Neighborhood.

Police said all those vehicles were left unlocked.

