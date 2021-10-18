Advertisement

Bryan police officer has minor injuries after wreck; other driver cited

Villa Maria Road, Bryan
Villa Maria Road, Bryan
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan police officer driving a patrol vehicle was involved in a crash on Villa Maria Road Sunday night.

Bryan police say the patrol unit was traveling east on Villa Maria, and the other vehicle was traveling west.

“Other vehicle fails to yield right of way making a left turn on Wellborn [Road],” stated a Bryan PD representative. “Officer taken to hospital with minor injury.”

Police report no injuries from the other vehicle. The other driver was “cited for failing to yield right of way.”

