Canines and humans gather for Wienerspiel’s flagship wiener races and fundraiser

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The local nonprofit Wienerspiel held its flagship wiener dog races and fundraising event of the same name at Wolf Pen Creek this weekend.

It’s a two-day event that raises money to help organizations that aid homeless and neglected animals. Along with the races, there was also a costume contest and more than 30 local venders.

“This is all about feeling good, about the human-animal bond,” Wienerspiel President and Founder Judy LeUnes said. “Wienerspiel raises money to give away to heavily vetted 501(c)(3) animal nonprofits. We’re going to be awarding Vets Without Borders $400 today.”

LeUnes says all of the money they raise goes back to organizations helping animals, such as Six Kittens, True Blue Animal Rescue, and Patriot Paws.

“I was raised to rescue animals,” LeUnes said. “My dog of choice, though I’ve had many dogs, is a Doxin. People just look at Doxins and laugh, so it brings a lot of joy. I just think it’s a great day.

