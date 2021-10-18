Cernousek Leads Aggies Through First Two Rounds of Jim West Challenge

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas A&M women’s golf’s Adela Cernousek led the Aggies through the first two rounds of the Jim West Challenge on the par-72, 6,287-yard Kissing Tree Golf Club course on Sunday, finishing the day tied for ninth to pace the team.

“Adela [Cernousek] is in a good spot. The great thing is, that wasn’t even her best,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “For her to lead us as a freshman is really impressive. I think she is a little frustrated with her rounds because she knows she left a few shots out there, but if those are Adela’s bad days, we will take them. There are so many good things you could say about her from her composure to her play on the course. I am glad we got her tomorrow, and I think she will play better than she did today.”

Cernousek is pushing for the first top-10 finish of her career heading into the final round of the Jim West. The freshman carded a 4-under 140 through two rounds, holing 10 birdies to land her in the top 10. The Aggie gained four strokes on Nos. 17 and 18, notching birdies on both holes in each of the first two rounds.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio stands tied for 16th. The junior registered a 2-under 142 to position herself for the third top-15 finish of her 2021-22 campaign. Zoe Slaughter is tied for 36th at 2-over 146 and began her day by stringing together three-straight birdies on Nos. 3, 4 and 5.

Rounding out the lineup are Hailee Cooper and Jennie Park who finished tied for 53rd and 57th, respectively.

As a team, the Aggies are tied for eighth at 1-under 575. The squad tees off at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow to finish the final 18.

The full final round is set to broadcast on ESPN+ starting at 8:30 a.m. Fans can watch the stream here.

To keep up with the live stats, follow the link here.

Place Team/Player Round 1 Round 2 Overall T8 Texas A&M 288 (E) 287 (-1) 575 (-1) T9 Adela Cernousek 70 (-2) 70 (-2) 140 (-4) T16 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 69 (-3) 73 (+1) 142 (-2) T36 Zoe Slaughter 74 (+2) 72 (E) 146 (+2) T53 Hailee Cooper 75 (+3) 73 (+1) 148 (+4) T57 Jennie Park 77 (+5) 72 (E) 149 (+5)

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.