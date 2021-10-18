College Station ad Franklin represent the Brazos Valley in the DCTF rankings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their latest high school rankings following Week 8 of the season. College Station remains ranked #2 in Class 5A Division I. Franklin is the top-ranked team in Class 3A Division II.

Both College Station and Franklin are undefeated so far this season and coming off lopsided wins. College Station beat Cleveland at home 76-0. The Lions beat Florence 73-6 last Friday.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Austin Westlake (7-0) W: Buda Hays, 77-0 1

2 Katy (8-0) W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 49-3 2

3 Southlake Carroll (7-0) Idle 3

4 Duncanville (5-1) W: Waxahachie, 52-3 5

5 Humble Atascocita (7-1) W: Houston King, 42-21 6

6 Rockwall-Heath (6-1) Idle 7

7 Spring Westfield (7-0) W: Aldine MacArthur, 70-0 8

8 Galena Park North Shore (7-1) W: Humble Summer Creek, 45-18 9

9 Lake Travis (6-1) W: Del Valle, 52-17 10

10 Allen (6-1) W: Denton Guyer, 38-31 11

11 Denton Guyer (7-1) L: Allen, 38-31 4

12 Spring (6-1) W: Aldine Davis, 39-3 12

13 SA Northside Brennan (7-0) W: SA Northside O’Connor, 54-7 13

14 Rockwall (6-2) W: Dallas Skyline, 42-21 14

15 Arlington Martin (6-2) W: Arlington Bowie, 68-14 15

16 Euless Trinity (6-1) W: Saginaw Chisholm Trail, 56-7 16

17 Cibolo Steele (7-0) W: Schertz Clemens, 21-0 17

18 Midland Legacy (5-1) W: Odessa, 65-0 18

19 Cypress Park (7-0) W: Cypress Bridgeland, 35-13 19

20 Lewisville (7-0) W: Plano, 44-15 20

21 Austin Vandegrift (7-0) W: Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 35-7 21

22 Smithson Valley (7-0) W: SA South San Antonio, 41-6 23

23 The Woodlands (5-2) W: Conroe Oak Ridge, 48-24 24

24 Houston King (6-1) L: Humble Atascocita, 42-21 22

25 Fort Bend Ridge Point (6-1) W: Richmond George Ranch, 44-14 25

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Denton Ryan (6-1) Idle 1

2 College Station (7-0) W: Cleveland, 76-0 2

3 Dallas Highland Park (6-1) W: McKinney North, 59-24 3

4 Amarillo Tascosa (7-1) W: Amarillo Caprock, 46-14 4

5 CC Veterans Memorial (8-0) W: CC Carroll, 66-24 5

6 Colleyville Heritage (6-1) W: Mansfield Summit, 35-34 6

7 Frisco Lone Star (6-1) W: Frisco Wakeland, 33-3 8

8 Longview (6-2) W: Sherman, 56-14 7

9 Katy Paetow (7-0) W: Rosenberg Terry, 74-0 9

10 Fort Bend Hightower (6-1) W: Fort Bend Kempner, 61-0 10

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Aledo (7-0) W: Mansfield Timberview, 35-21 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (7-0) W: Fort Bend Willowridge, 56-7 2

3 Lucas Lovejoy (7-0) W: Lake Dallas, 55-7 3

4 Ennis (7-0) W: Crandall, 66-21 4

5 Lubbock Cooper (6-1) W: WF Rider, 20-12 5

6 Dallas South Oak Cliff (6-1) W: Seagoville, 62-14 6

7 Texarkana Texas (6-0) W: Longview Pine Tree, 38-0 7

8 Frisco (7-0) W: Denison, 28-14 9

9 Montgomery (7-0) W: A&M Consolidated, 35-28 NR

10 SA Alamo Heights (7-0) W: Castroville Medina Valley, 47-7 10

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Austin LBJ (7-0) W: Fredericksburg, 40-14 1

2 Stephenville (7-0) W: Alvarado, 56-0 2

3 El Campo (6-1) W: Freeport Brazosport, 69-47 3

4 Melissa (5-2) W: Anna, 51-19 4

5 Argyle (6-1) W: Carrollton Ranchview, 77-7 5

6 Kilgore (6-1) W: Tyler Chapel Hill, 41-20 6

7 Midlothian Heritage (6-1) W: Waxahachie Life, 64-0 7

8 Kaufman (7-0) Idle 8

9 WF Hirschi (5-2) W: Springtown, 40-30 9

10 CC Calallen (6-1) W: CC Miller, 55-33 10

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Carthage (6-0) W: Jasper, 28-0 1

2 Gilmer (6-1) W: Pittsburg, 26-13 2

3 Celina (6-1) W: Krum, 70-7 3

4 West Orange-Stark (6-1) W: Orangefield, 27-7 4

5 China Spring (7-0) W: Gatesville, 41-0 5

6 Bellville (7-0) W: Sealy, 42-7 6

7 Van (7-0) W: Mexia, 62-6 7

8 Geronimo Navarro (5-1) Idle 8

9 Cuero (6-1) W: Giddings, 35-7 9

10 Sinton (6-1) W: Raymondville, 48-0 10

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Tuscola Jim Ned (7-0) W: Wall, 37-20 1

2 Brock (7-0) W: Ponder, 70-20 2

3 Hallettsville (6-1) W: Boling, 48-6 3

4 Vanderbilt Industrial (7-1) W: Palacios, 58-14 4

5 Mount Vernon (7-0) W: Bonham, 56-0 6

6 West (8-0) W: Whitney, 14-10 7

7 Grandview (7-1) W: Dallas A+ Academy, 56-0 8

8 Lorena (5-2) W: McGregor, 63-0 10

9 Tatum (6-1) W: Atlanta, 30-20 9

10 Columbus (5-2) W: Yoakum, 35-28 NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Franklin (8-0) W: Florence, 73-6 1

2 Gunter (7-0) Idle 2

3 Childress (7-0) W: Friona, 40-35 3

4 Holliday (7-0) W: Callisburg, 26-6 4

5 New London West Rusk (7-0) W: Winona, 62-0 5

6 Abernathy (7-0) W: Idalou, 33-10 9

7 Newton (6-1) W: Warren, 61-6 6

8 Waskom (6-1) W: Queen City, 77-14 7

9 Canadian (6-1) W: Dimmitt, 62-6 8

10 Lubbock Roosevelt (7-0) W: Big Lake Reagan County, 58-0 NR

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Refugio (7-0) Idle 1

2 Shiner (7-0) W: Flatonia, 42-0 2

3 Timpson (6-0) W: San Augustine, 61-5 3

4 Crawford (7-0) W: Rio Vista, 41-6 4

5 Cisco (6-1) W: De Leon, 69-0 5

6 Hawley (7-0) W: Stamford, 42-0 6

7 New Deal (6-1) W: Post, 35-6 7

8 Mason (6-1) W: Harper, 49-7 8

9 Beckville (8-0) W: Linden-Kildare, 63-12 9

10 Forsan (7-0) W: Anson, 50-27 10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Mart (7-0) W: Bremond, 52-6 1

2 Muenster (8-0) W: Windthorst, 16-8 3

3 Windthorst (6-1) L: Muenster, 16-8 2

4 Albany (7-0) W: Hico, 57-0 4

5 Wellington (5-2) W: Memphis, 56-0 5

6 Stratford (6-1) W: Sunray, 64-7 6

7 Falls City (6-1) W: Louise, 42-0 7

8 Eldorado (6-0) W: Rocksprings, 53-6 8

9 Tenaha (6-2) W: Mount Enterprise, 31-0 9

10 Gruver (7-0) W: Booker, 51-12 10

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 May (8-0) W: Santa Anna, 58-0 1

2 Sterling City (7-1) W: Roscoe Highland, 62-8 2

3 Jonesboro (8-0) W: Evant, 70-8 3

4 Abbott (7-0) Idle 4

5 Water Valley (8-0) W: Veribest, 67-0 5

6 Rankin (6-1) W: Lubbock Home School Christian, 66-8 6

7 Springlake-Earth (5-1) W: Lorenzo, forfeit 7

8 Garden City (6-2) W: Marfa, 58-0 8

9 Ira (6-1) W: Rotan, 52-38 9

10 Herrmleigh (8-0) W: Roby, 47-0 10

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Matador Motley County (8-0) W: Afton Patton Springs, 66-0 1

2 Strawn (8-0) W: Three Way, 54-7 2

3 Richland Springs (5-1) W: Cherokee, 92-70 3

4 Balmorhea (5-1) W: Grandfalls-Royalty, 52-6 4

5 Follett (7-0) Idle 5

6 Anton (7-0) W: Cotton Center, 51-6 6

7 Jayton (7-0) Idle 7

8 Throckmorton (8-0) W: Paint Creek, 57-0 8

9 Benjamin (7-0) Idle 9

10 Lamesa Klondike (6-1) Idle 10

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Austin Regents (6-0) W: Boerne Geneva, 38-14 1

2 Dallas Parish Episcopal (6-1) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 49-13 2

3 Houston Second Baptist (6-1) W: The Woodlands Christian, 34-23 3

4 FW Nolan (5-2) W: FW All Saints, 29-7 4

5 Episcopal School of Dallas (8-0) W: Houston Christian, 50-7 5

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Waco Live Oak (8-0) W: Plano Coram Deo, 84-80 1

2 Marble Falls Faith (6-0) W: Austin Veritas, 52-6 4

3 Bulverde Bracken Christian (6-0) W: Fredericksburg Heritage, 56-8 2

4 Austin Veritas (6-1) L: Marble Falls Faith, 52-6 3

5 Texas School for the Deaf (5-1) W: Laredo St. Augustine, 62-12 5

