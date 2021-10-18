Advertisement

College Station ad Franklin represent the Brazos Valley in the DCTF rankings

KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their latest high school rankings following Week 8 of the season. College Station remains ranked #2 in Class 5A Division I. Franklin is the top-ranked team in Class 3A Division II.

Both College Station and Franklin are undefeated so far this season and coming off lopsided wins. College Station beat Cleveland at home 76-0. The Lions beat Florence 73-6 last Friday.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Austin Westlake (7-0) W: Buda Hays, 77-0 1

2 Katy (8-0) W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 49-3 2

3 Southlake Carroll (7-0) Idle 3

4 Duncanville (5-1) W: Waxahachie, 52-3 5

5 Humble Atascocita (7-1) W: Houston King, 42-21 6

6 Rockwall-Heath (6-1) Idle 7

7 Spring Westfield (7-0) W: Aldine MacArthur, 70-0 8

8 Galena Park North Shore (7-1) W: Humble Summer Creek, 45-18 9

9 Lake Travis (6-1) W: Del Valle, 52-17 10

10 Allen (6-1) W: Denton Guyer, 38-31 11

11 Denton Guyer (7-1) L: Allen, 38-31 4

12 Spring (6-1) W: Aldine Davis, 39-3 12

13 SA Northside Brennan (7-0) W: SA Northside O’Connor, 54-7 13

14 Rockwall (6-2) W: Dallas Skyline, 42-21 14

15 Arlington Martin (6-2) W: Arlington Bowie, 68-14 15

16 Euless Trinity (6-1) W: Saginaw Chisholm Trail, 56-7 16

17 Cibolo Steele (7-0) W: Schertz Clemens, 21-0 17

18 Midland Legacy (5-1) W: Odessa, 65-0 18

19 Cypress Park (7-0) W: Cypress Bridgeland, 35-13 19

20 Lewisville (7-0) W: Plano, 44-15 20

21 Austin Vandegrift (7-0) W: Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 35-7 21

22 Smithson Valley (7-0) W: SA South San Antonio, 41-6 23

23 The Woodlands (5-2) W: Conroe Oak Ridge, 48-24 24

24 Houston King (6-1) L: Humble Atascocita, 42-21 22

25 Fort Bend Ridge Point (6-1) W: Richmond George Ranch, 44-14 25

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Denton Ryan (6-1) Idle 1

2 College Station (7-0) W: Cleveland, 76-0 2

3 Dallas Highland Park (6-1) W: McKinney North, 59-24 3

4 Amarillo Tascosa (7-1) W: Amarillo Caprock, 46-14 4

5 CC Veterans Memorial (8-0) W: CC Carroll, 66-24 5

6 Colleyville Heritage (6-1) W: Mansfield Summit, 35-34 6

7 Frisco Lone Star (6-1) W: Frisco Wakeland, 33-3 8

8 Longview (6-2) W: Sherman, 56-14 7

9 Katy Paetow (7-0) W: Rosenberg Terry, 74-0 9

10 Fort Bend Hightower (6-1) W: Fort Bend Kempner, 61-0 10

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Aledo (7-0) W: Mansfield Timberview, 35-21 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (7-0) W: Fort Bend Willowridge, 56-7 2

3 Lucas Lovejoy (7-0) W: Lake Dallas, 55-7 3

4 Ennis (7-0) W: Crandall, 66-21 4

5 Lubbock Cooper (6-1) W: WF Rider, 20-12 5

6 Dallas South Oak Cliff (6-1) W: Seagoville, 62-14 6

7 Texarkana Texas (6-0) W: Longview Pine Tree, 38-0 7

8 Frisco (7-0) W: Denison, 28-14 9

9 Montgomery (7-0) W: A&M Consolidated, 35-28 NR

10 SA Alamo Heights (7-0) W: Castroville Medina Valley, 47-7 10

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Austin LBJ (7-0) W: Fredericksburg, 40-14 1

2 Stephenville (7-0) W: Alvarado, 56-0 2

3 El Campo (6-1) W: Freeport Brazosport, 69-47 3

4 Melissa (5-2) W: Anna, 51-19 4

5 Argyle (6-1) W: Carrollton Ranchview, 77-7 5

6 Kilgore (6-1) W: Tyler Chapel Hill, 41-20 6

7 Midlothian Heritage (6-1) W: Waxahachie Life, 64-0 7

8 Kaufman (7-0) Idle 8

9 WF Hirschi (5-2) W: Springtown, 40-30 9

10 CC Calallen (6-1) W: CC Miller, 55-33 10

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Carthage (6-0) W: Jasper, 28-0 1

2 Gilmer (6-1) W: Pittsburg, 26-13 2

3 Celina (6-1) W: Krum, 70-7 3

4 West Orange-Stark (6-1) W: Orangefield, 27-7 4

5 China Spring (7-0) W: Gatesville, 41-0 5

6 Bellville (7-0) W: Sealy, 42-7 6

7 Van (7-0) W: Mexia, 62-6 7

8 Geronimo Navarro (5-1) Idle 8

9 Cuero (6-1) W: Giddings, 35-7 9

10 Sinton (6-1) W: Raymondville, 48-0 10

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Tuscola Jim Ned (7-0) W: Wall, 37-20 1

2 Brock (7-0) W: Ponder, 70-20 2

3 Hallettsville (6-1) W: Boling, 48-6 3

4 Vanderbilt Industrial (7-1) W: Palacios, 58-14 4

5 Mount Vernon (7-0) W: Bonham, 56-0 6

6 West (8-0) W: Whitney, 14-10 7

7 Grandview (7-1) W: Dallas A+ Academy, 56-0 8

8 Lorena (5-2) W: McGregor, 63-0 10

9 Tatum (6-1) W: Atlanta, 30-20 9

10 Columbus (5-2) W: Yoakum, 35-28 NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Franklin (8-0) W: Florence, 73-6 1

2 Gunter (7-0) Idle 2

3 Childress (7-0) W: Friona, 40-35 3

4 Holliday (7-0) W: Callisburg, 26-6 4

5 New London West Rusk (7-0) W: Winona, 62-0 5

6 Abernathy (7-0) W: Idalou, 33-10 9

7 Newton (6-1) W: Warren, 61-6 6

8 Waskom (6-1) W: Queen City, 77-14 7

9 Canadian (6-1) W: Dimmitt, 62-6 8

10 Lubbock Roosevelt (7-0) W: Big Lake Reagan County, 58-0 NR

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Refugio (7-0) Idle 1

2 Shiner (7-0) W: Flatonia, 42-0 2

3 Timpson (6-0) W: San Augustine, 61-5 3

4 Crawford (7-0) W: Rio Vista, 41-6 4

5 Cisco (6-1) W: De Leon, 69-0 5

6 Hawley (7-0) W: Stamford, 42-0 6

7 New Deal (6-1) W: Post, 35-6 7

8 Mason (6-1) W: Harper, 49-7 8

9 Beckville (8-0) W: Linden-Kildare, 63-12 9

10 Forsan (7-0) W: Anson, 50-27 10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Mart (7-0) W: Bremond, 52-6 1

2 Muenster (8-0) W: Windthorst, 16-8 3

3 Windthorst (6-1) L: Muenster, 16-8 2

4 Albany (7-0) W: Hico, 57-0 4

5 Wellington (5-2) W: Memphis, 56-0 5

6 Stratford (6-1) W: Sunray, 64-7 6

7 Falls City (6-1) W: Louise, 42-0 7

8 Eldorado (6-0) W: Rocksprings, 53-6 8

9 Tenaha (6-2) W: Mount Enterprise, 31-0 9

10 Gruver (7-0) W: Booker, 51-12 10

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 May (8-0) W: Santa Anna, 58-0 1

2 Sterling City (7-1) W: Roscoe Highland, 62-8 2

3 Jonesboro (8-0) W: Evant, 70-8 3

4 Abbott (7-0) Idle 4

5 Water Valley (8-0) W: Veribest, 67-0 5

6 Rankin (6-1) W: Lubbock Home School Christian, 66-8 6

7 Springlake-Earth (5-1) W: Lorenzo, forfeit 7

8 Garden City (6-2) W: Marfa, 58-0 8

9 Ira (6-1) W: Rotan, 52-38 9

10 Herrmleigh (8-0) W: Roby, 47-0 10

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Matador Motley County (8-0) W: Afton Patton Springs, 66-0 1

2 Strawn (8-0) W: Three Way, 54-7 2

3 Richland Springs (5-1) W: Cherokee, 92-70 3

4 Balmorhea (5-1) W: Grandfalls-Royalty, 52-6 4

5 Follett (7-0) Idle 5

6 Anton (7-0) W: Cotton Center, 51-6 6

7 Jayton (7-0) Idle 7

8 Throckmorton (8-0) W: Paint Creek, 57-0 8

9 Benjamin (7-0) Idle 9

10 Lamesa Klondike (6-1) Idle 10

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Austin Regents (6-0) W: Boerne Geneva, 38-14 1

2 Dallas Parish Episcopal (6-1) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 49-13 2

3 Houston Second Baptist (6-1) W: The Woodlands Christian, 34-23 3

4 FW Nolan (5-2) W: FW All Saints, 29-7 4

5 Episcopal School of Dallas (8-0) W: Houston Christian, 50-7 5

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Waco Live Oak (8-0) W: Plano Coram Deo, 84-80 1

2 Marble Falls Faith (6-0) W: Austin Veritas, 52-6 4

3 Bulverde Bracken Christian (6-0) W: Fredericksburg Heritage, 56-8 2

4 Austin Veritas (6-1) L: Marble Falls Faith, 52-6 3

5 Texas School for the Deaf (5-1) W: Laredo St. Augustine, 62-12 5

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 men arrested for prostitution in College Station
9 men arrested in College Station for solicitation of prostitution
In a 2018 post on Twitter, the College Station Police Department shared several photos of...
Former College Station police officer killed in the line of duty in Harris County
Northbound Wellborn Road at Balcones Drive near the HEB Jones Crossing shopping center in...
Two injured in Wellborn Road crash Sunday morning in College Station
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas lawmaker files resolution to recognize man who found missing Grimes County toddler
An SUV hit a utility pole Sunday afternoon on Washington Avenue resulting in power outages for...
SUV slams into utility pole on Washington Ave in Navasota

Latest News

l
Ed Orgeron won’t return to LSU next season
Texas A&M Softball loses to Texas in fall situational contest, 8-6 (10 inn.)
Texas A&M Softball loses to Texas in fall situational contest, 8-6 (10 inn.)
Aggie Gameday: Alabama vs Texas A&M
Aggie Gameday: Alabama vs Texas A&M
Texas A&M Football
Green Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week