Advertisement

Fisher on LSU coaching vacancy: “I love being (at Texas A&M). This is the job I want”

Credit: KBTX
Credit: KBTX(WCTV)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher made it very clear that he is happy at Texas A&M and wants to complete his current contract. The Aggies’ head coach was asked if he would entertain leaving for LSU after the Tigers announced they’re parting ways with Ed Orgeron after this season.

“I’m going to say this right now, and I don’t want...it’s in October right now. I love being here,” Fisher exclaimed. “This is my...this is the job I want. I’m here. I’ve got a great contract. I have an unbelievable chancellor, have an unbelievable president, unbelievable AD. We’re building something. We’re recruiting great players. I really believe we’re in the process of building something great. I plan on being here and fulfilling this contract and doing everything...my family has roots here. I’ve got ranches here. I hunt here. I love everything about this place. And I say that because listen, there’s nothing going on. There is nothing happening there. And I don’t want to be disrespectful to anybody else. I coached there. It was a great place. We won national championships. It is one of the best, you know, best places. It’s a wonderful place. I love being at A&M and I plan on being at A&M here and fulfilling my whole contract. I love everything about this place. And let me tell you something else.  The way this place has embraced me and my family, including our Foundation, the things that are going on with our foundation, the way that people have embraced it, the way people have done everything here in College Station. I love everything about the people here, the administration here and everybody in charge here, and the people who run this organization. I love it here,” Fisher added

LSU’s Athletic Director Scott Woodward was at Texas A&M when he hired Fisher. Fisher later explained that he still keeps in contact with Woodward as friends, but has not thought about leaving the Aggies’ program.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 men arrested for prostitution in College Station
9 men arrested in College Station for solicitation of prostitution
In a 2018 post on Twitter, the College Station Police Department shared several photos of...
Former College Station police officer killed in the line of duty in Harris County
Northbound Wellborn Road at Balcones Drive near the HEB Jones Crossing shopping center in...
Two injured in Wellborn Road crash Sunday morning in College Station
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas lawmaker files resolution to recognize man who found missing Grimes County toddler
NOAA has issued a La Niña advisory for the upcoming winter months
La Niña has returned. Here’s what that means for the Brazos Valley’s winter

Latest News

l
Ed Orgeron won’t return to LSU next season
Texas A&M Softball loses to Texas in fall situational contest, 8-6 (10 inn.)
Texas A&M Softball loses to Texas in fall situational contest, 8-6 (10 inn.)
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
College Station ad Franklin represent the Brazos Valley in the DCTF rankings
Aggie Gameday: Alabama vs Texas A&M
Aggie Gameday: Alabama vs Texas A&M