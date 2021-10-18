Former College Station police officer killed in the line of duty in Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - A former College Station police officer is being remembered and honored after losing his life while serving and protecting others.

Kareem Atkins, 30, was shot along with two other deputy constables early Saturday morning at a north Harris County nightclub, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

Authorities said Atkins had just returned to work from paternity leave after he and his wife had a baby. He now leaves behind his wife and two children.

“That family was a loving family. He was the man of the house,” said Lajah Richardson. “I hurt for her. She has two babies she has to look after, and she has to be the mom and dad.”

Richarson is the fiancé of 28-year-old Deputy Darryl Garrett, one of the other two lawmen who survived the shooting. The other deputy constable injured has been identified as Juqaim Barthen.

Investigators say the three were working an extra job at the 45 Norte Bar and Lounge when they were ambushed by a gunman as they were looking into a disturbance and possible robbery in the parking lot of the club. It happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of the North Freeway near Crosstimbers.

“They called each other brothers. They did everything together,” said Richardson.

Atkins worked for the College Station Police Department prior to going to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office in 2019.

Atkins was listed as a new hire for the College Station Police Department in the agency’s 2018 Annual Report.

In July 2018, the department shared on Twitter several photos of Atkins and another officer visiting with children at a local daycare.

Officer Kareem Atkins and Corporal Garrett Birdwell got to visit with some students today at Kiddie Academy. The students were excited to spend some time with us, explore our police car, and give a bunch of 'survival kits' for our officers!

His body was escorted by law enforcement on Sunday to a funeral home in Tomball.

No arrests have been made in the deadly shooting.

The Houston Police Department has taken the lead on the investigation.

“What happened tonight was evil,” Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. “And now, the good is going to sweep in, and I hope for swift justice. I know that the Houston Police Department is going to do a very thorough investigation.”

The shooting remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department. Anyone with information regarding the gunman is urged to report it to the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713) 222-TIPS.

At the request of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Governor Greg Abbott today permitted Texas flags in Harris County to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the life and public service of Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins.

“The First Lady and I extend our prayers of comfort to the Atkins family during their time of grief, and we urge all Texans to remember and honor Deputy Constable Atkins’s public service as a dedicated law enforcement officer,” Abbott wrote in a letter addressed to Judge Hidlago.

