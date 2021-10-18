Green Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second time this season, Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green has been name Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week, announced by the league office Monday morning.

Green and the offensive line cleared the way for a pair of 100-yard rushers for the second time this season as the Aggies tallied 283 net yards on the ground against Missouri. Running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane posted season highs in the victory after rushing for 168 and 124 yards, respectively. The junior from Humble, Texas, returned to left guard against the Tigers after playing left tackle against Alabama. Through the last two games, the Maroon Goons have allowed just one sack on 56 pass attempts.

Texas A&M returns to action Saturday when the Aggies host South Carolina at Kyle Field. The game is set to kick at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

SEC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

OFFENSIVE

Ty Davis-Price, RB, LSU

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

DEFENSIVE

Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kai Kroeger, P, South Carolina

DEFENSIVE LINE

Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn

Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

OFFENSIVE LINE

Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

FRESHMAN

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia