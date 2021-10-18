Man wanted on charges of sexual assualt of a child, trafficking of a minor
Shawn Allen, 33, is known to frequent the Madisonville and Midway areas.
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on charges of sexual assault of a child and trafficking of a minor.
Anyone with information on where he is should call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 936-348-2755 or dial 9-1-1.
“Anyone who assists Allen in eluding us, offering him a place to sleep, a car to drive, or food to eat, will also be charged,” warned the sheriff’s office on Facebook.
