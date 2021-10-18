NFL Aggies Week 6

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players stood out in Week 6 of the NFL. Christian Kirk and Ricky Seals-Jones led the way by both hauling in touchdown receptions.

Christian Kirk WR (Arizona) - 5 catches 75 YDS. 1 TD. 37-14 win over Cleveland

The throw 😱

The catch 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Dy2QvV1hXC — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 17, 2021

Ricky Seals-Jones TE (Washington) - 4 catches 58 YDS. 1 TD. 31-13 loss to Kansas City

Trayveon Williams RB (Cincinnati) - 6 carries 13 YDS. 34-11 win over Detroit

Myles Garrett DE (Cleveland) - 3 total tackles (1 for loss). 1 sack. 1 QB hit. 37-14 loss to Arizona

Von Miller LB (Denver) - 2 tackles. 1 QB hit. 34-24 loss to Las Vegas

Kingsley Keke DT (Green Bay) - 3 tackles. 24-14 win over Chicago

Justin Madubiuke DT (Baltimore) - 2 tackles. 34-6 win over LA Chargers

Donovan Wilson S (Dallas) - 1 tackle. 35-29 OT win over New England

THURSDAY:

Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - 2 catches 27 YDS. 28-22 win over Philadelphia

MONDAY:

Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennesse) - vs Buffalo

Josh Reynolds WR (Tennessee) - vs Buffalo

Randy Bullock K (Tennessee) - vs Buffalo

Tyrel Dodson LB (Buffalo) vs Tennessee

