NFL Aggies Week 6

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players stood out in Week 6 of the NFL. Christian Kirk and Ricky Seals-Jones led the way by both hauling in touchdown receptions.

  • Christian Kirk WR (Arizona) - 5 catches 75 YDS. 1 TD. 37-14 win over Cleveland
  • Ricky Seals-Jones TE (Washington) - 4 catches 58 YDS. 1 TD. 31-13 loss to Kansas City
  • Trayveon Williams RB (Cincinnati) - 6 carries 13 YDS. 34-11 win over Detroit
  • Myles Garrett DE (Cleveland) - 3 total tackles (1 for loss). 1 sack. 1 QB hit. 37-14 loss to Arizona
  • Von Miller LB (Denver) - 2 tackles. 1 QB hit. 34-24 loss to Las Vegas
  • Kingsley Keke DT (Green Bay) - 3 tackles. 24-14 win over Chicago
  • Justin Madubiuke DT (Baltimore) - 2 tackles. 34-6 win over LA Chargers
  • Donovan Wilson S (Dallas) - 1 tackle. 35-29 OT win over New England

THURSDAY:

  • Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - 2 catches 27 YDS. 28-22 win over Philadelphia

MONDAY:

  • Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennesse) - vs Buffalo
  • Josh Reynolds WR (Tennessee) - vs Buffalo
  • Randy Bullock K (Tennessee) - vs Buffalo
  • Tyrel Dodson LB (Buffalo) vs Tennessee

