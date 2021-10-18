Advertisement

Police: College Station woman facing multiple charges after hit-and-run with unrestrained child in car

Witnesses told police she also tried running over two men with her car and flashed a firearm at them.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman is facing several charges after police say she attempted to run over two people with a car and then took off from the scene of a motor vehicle collision.

This all happened with an unrestrained child in the back seat, according to an arrest affidavit.

The events unfolded Saturday night at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Luther Street.

Police say they were called to the area for a disturbance in progress after Shamary Williams, 22, attempted to run over two people. She then backed into a vehicle and fled the scene, only to return and drive-by with a firearm and pointed it out of the car, witnesses said.

Officers found Williams and took her into custody and charged her with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangering a child, and disorderly conduct.

