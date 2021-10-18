Police: Man charged with DWI after hitting College Station fire truck

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated after College Station police say he drove his pickup truck into a fire truck Sunday morning on Raymond Stotzer Parkway.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Riverside Parkway as emergency crews were already on the highway working a separate DWI-related crash that occurred at that location. The fire truck that was hit was being used to block traffic for the first crash.

Driver arrested for Driving While Intoxicated after crashing into parked @CSTXFire Truck. The truck was protecting personnel working another crash at that time, Sunday at about 3:30 a.m. 👉 Please, never drive impaired and remember: if you FEEL different, you DRIVE different. pic.twitter.com/uOGMqB1ZDk — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 18, 2021

Arrested was Ralph Velasquez, 38, of Bryan, who admitted to consuming several beers before getting behind the wheel of his pickup truck.

Velasquez told police he accidentally struck the emergency vehicle due to “driver inattention.”

During a search of his vehicle, police also located a firearm inside the pickup.

Velasquez was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and driving while intoxicated.

His bonds total $6,000.

In a post on Twitter Monday, College Station police reminded the public, “Please, never drive impaired and remember: if you FEEL different, you DRIVE different.”

