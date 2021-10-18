Advertisement

Police say intoxicated driver had kids in SUV when he struck guardrail

College Station police say an intoxicated driver with two kids admitted to downing 4 to 5 shots of tequila at a birthday party before getting behind the wheel of a vehicle.
College Station police say an intoxicated driver with two kids admitted to downing 4 to 5 shots...
College Station police say an intoxicated driver with two kids admitted to downing 4 to 5 shots of tequila at a birthday party before getting behind the wheel of a vehicle.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say an intoxicated driver with two kids admitted to downing 4 to 5 shots of tequila at a birthday party before driving his SUV into a guardrail on Raymond Stozer Parkway.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. Sunday near Riverside Parkway, according to an arrest report for William Douglas Hopkins.

Police said when they arrived at the scene of the crash, Hopkins was attempting to reverse and move his vehicle off the guardrail.

“The defendant stated he did not realize he was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic and advised he may have taken the wrong turn earlier in his trip. When traveling along the Raymond Stotzer, the defendant said he had a tire blow out which caused him to pull over and unintentionally slam into the guardrail,” said the arrest report.

Hopkins, 30, had red glassy eyes and they could smell alcohol emitting from his breath, said police.

With him were a 2-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl, according to the arrest report.

Hopkins was placed under arrest and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under the age of 15.

He was released Sunday on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 men arrested for prostitution in College Station
9 men arrested in College Station for solicitation of prostitution
Two Brenham Police officers injured during traffic stop
One person has died following a drive-by shooting in Bedias, said the Grimes County Sheriff.
Teenager killed after drive-by shooting in Bedias, victim’s family says he was a Navasota High School senior
Northbound Wellborn Road at Balcones Drive near the HEB Jones Crossing shopping center in...
Two injured in Wellborn Road crash Sunday morning in College Station
Bree Harvey was named Franklin High School's homecoming queen Friday night.
Franklin community celebrates 2021 homecoming queen, a senior battling brain cancer

Latest News

Witnesses told police she also tried running over two men with her car and flashed a firearm at...
Police: College Station woman facing multiple charges after hit-and-run with unrestrained child in car
Jason and Toni Waltman both spent time in the hospital after coming down with COVID-19 at the...
“Definitely not worth it”: Bryan couple who survived severe COVID infections encourages vaccinations
In a 2018 post on Twitter, the College Station Police Department shared several photos of...
Former College Station police officer killed in the line of duty in Harris County
Sunday Evening Weather Update 10/17
Sunday Evening Weather Update 10/17