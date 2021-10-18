Police say intoxicated driver had kids in SUV when he struck guardrail

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say an intoxicated driver with two kids admitted to downing 4 to 5 shots of tequila at a birthday party before driving his SUV into a guardrail on Raymond Stozer Parkway.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. Sunday near Riverside Parkway, according to an arrest report for William Douglas Hopkins.

Police said when they arrived at the scene of the crash, Hopkins was attempting to reverse and move his vehicle off the guardrail.

“The defendant stated he did not realize he was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic and advised he may have taken the wrong turn earlier in his trip. When traveling along the Raymond Stotzer, the defendant said he had a tire blow out which caused him to pull over and unintentionally slam into the guardrail,” said the arrest report.

Hopkins, 30, had red glassy eyes and they could smell alcohol emitting from his breath, said police.

With him were a 2-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl, according to the arrest report.

Hopkins was placed under arrest and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under the age of 15.

He was released Sunday on a $5,000 bond.

