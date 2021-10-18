Slaughter Ties Lowest Round in Program History at Jim West Challenge

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas A&M’s Zoe Slaughter tied the lowest round in women’s golf program history, shooting an 8-under 64 in the final round of the Jim West Challenge on the par-72, 6,287-yard Kissing Tree Golf Club course on Monday.

“Zoe [Slaughter] has had moments like that in rounds before but has never kept it going like that for a whole round,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “She was really in the moment and playing one shot at a time, so I was super impressed with her. We challenged the team last night to pull us out of the hole that we dug ourselves in to and have a respectable finish. I was super proud that we came out and did just that.”

As a team, the Aggies went 11-under 853, marking the fifth-lowest team score in school history. The team finished in sixth, climbing two spots from yesterday, on the shoulders of Slaughter’s historic round. The 10-under 278 in the final round was tied for the second lowest of any team in round three.

Slaughter (74-72-64—210) catapulted 23 spots in the player leaderboards to finish tied for 13th after being tied for 36th at the conclusion of day one. It was the largest leap by any player, and her 8-under 64 was the best round in the field for the tournament. The Houston native began the round with a bogey on No. 11, but then reeled off four-straight birdies on Nos. 15, 16, 17 and 18. The sophomore amassed nine birdies on the day and matched her career-best round of 8-under that she set at the Mountain View Collegiate last season.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (69-73-68—210) and Adela Cernousek (70-70-70—210) both finished tied for 13th along with Slaughter. This marks the third-consecutive tournament where three Aggies finished in the top 15. Cernousek went under par in all three rounds, while Fernández García-Poggio locked in the third top-15 placing of her season and sixth of her career.

Rounding out the lineup are Jennie Park (77-72-76—225) and Hailee Cooper (75-73-80—228) who finished tied for 62nd and 68th, respectively.

Up Next

The Aggies are set to take part in The Ally hosted by Mississippi State Oct. 25-27 at the Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi.

Texas A&M Leaderboard

Place Team/Player Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Overall 6 Texas A&M 288 (E) 287 (-1) 278 (-10) 853 (-11) T13 Adela Cernousek 70 (-2) 70 (-2) 70 (-2) 210 (-6) T13 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 69 (-3) 73 (+1) 68 (-4) 210 (-6) T13 Zoe Slaughter 74 (+2) 72 (E) 64 (-8) 210 (-6) T62 Jennie Park 77 (+5) 72 (E) 76 (+4) 225 (+9) 68 Hailee Cooper 75 (+3) 73 (+1) 80 (+8) 228 (+12)

