Advertisement

Southwest workers protest COVID-19 vaccination mandate policy

This protest stems from the deadline Southwest set for employees to get vaccinated, which was...
This protest stems from the deadline Southwest set for employees to get vaccinated, which was the first week of October.(KTVT // CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTVT) – Former employees joined current Southwest Airlines workers to protest COVID-19 vaccination mandates Monday.

They gathered outside the airline’s headquarters in Dallas.

This protest stems from the deadline Southwest set for employees to get vaccinated, which was the first week of October.

The airline’s mandate mirrors the federal deadline set for workers at companies that hold contracts with the U.S. government.

Most domestic carriers are following the executive order, with Delta Airlines as a notable exception.

The protest could spell trouble for Southwest, which is still reeling from mass flight cancellations last week that left thousands of passengers stranded.

The airline’s CEO blamed bad weather in Florida for the problem.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 men arrested for prostitution in College Station
9 men arrested in College Station for solicitation of prostitution
In a 2018 post on Twitter, the College Station Police Department shared several photos of...
Former College Station police officer killed in the line of duty in Harris County
Northbound Wellborn Road at Balcones Drive near the HEB Jones Crossing shopping center in...
Two injured in Wellborn Road crash Sunday morning in College Station
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas lawmaker files resolution to recognize man who found missing Grimes County toddler
An SUV hit a utility pole Sunday afternoon on Washington Avenue resulting in power outages for...
SUV slams into utility pole on Washington Ave in Navasota

Latest News

Troopers in Burleson County are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and...
SUV and semi collide at SH 21 and FM 50 in Burleson County
Three white men are charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, as...
Jury selection begins in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death
Ahmaud Arbery's mother is speaking about the highly-anticipated murder trial for the three men...
GRAPHIC: Ahmaud Arbery's mother speaks ahead of anticipated trial
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van in...
Lawmakers give Amazon ‘final chance’ to clear up testimony