SUV and semi collide at SH 21 and FM 50 in Burleson County
Troopers in Burleson County are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and semi-truck on SH 21 and FM 50.
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The eastbound lanes are currently shut down.
Please use caution while traveling in the area.
This story was updated at 2:08 p.m. If more details are provided we will update this page.
