SUV and semi collide at SH 21 and FM 50 in Burleson County

Troopers in Burleson County are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and semi-truck on SH 21 and FM 50.
Troopers in Burleson County are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and semi-truck on SH 21 and FM 50.(Photo provided by Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Troopers in Burleson County are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and semi-truck on SH 21 and FM 50.

The eastbound lanes are currently shut down.

Please use caution while traveling in the area.

This story was updated at 2:08 p.m. If more details are provided we will update this page.

