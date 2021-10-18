SUV and semi collide at SH 21 and FM 50 in Burleson County

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Troopers in Burleson County are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and semi-truck on SH 21 and FM 50.

The eastbound lanes are currently shut down.

Please use caution while traveling in the area.

This story was updated at 2:08 p.m. If more details are provided we will update this page.

