SUV slams into utility pole on Washington Ave in Navasota

Entergy is reporting 405 customers affected by the power outage on the northwest side of the Washington Avenue and Highway 6 intersection.
An SUV hit a utility pole Sunday afternoon on Washington Avenue resulting in power outages for...
An SUV hit a utility pole Sunday afternoon on Washington Avenue resulting in power outages for several hundred Entergy customers.(Photo courtesy: Louie Calderon)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Navasota say electrical and water outages are possible Sunday after an SUV slammed into a utility pole on Washington Avenue.

It happened in front of the Burger King and Squeaky Clean Xpress Wash.

According to the Navasota Examiner, no injuries were reported.

Entergy is reporting 405 customers affected by the power outage on the northwest side of the Washington Avenue and Highway 6 intersection. A handful of residents on the south side of the intersection are also impacted.

