SUV slams into utility pole on Washington Ave in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Navasota say electrical and water outages are possible Sunday after an SUV slammed into a utility pole on Washington Avenue.

It happened in front of the Burger King and Squeaky Clean Xpress Wash.

According to the Navasota Examiner, no injuries were reported.

Entergy is reporting 405 customers affected by the power outage on the northwest side of the Washington Avenue and Highway 6 intersection. A handful of residents on the south side of the intersection are also impacted.

