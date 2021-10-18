Advertisement

WATCH: Colin Powell gives 2020 commencement address at Sam Houston State

Colin Powell, August 2020
Colin Powell, August 2020(Sam Houston State University)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNSTVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Colin Powell, who served Republican and Democratic presidents in war and peace, has died of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

In announcing his death on social media, Powell’s family said he had been fully vaccinated.

A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell rose to the rank of four-star general and in 1989 became the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In that role he oversaw the U.S. invasion of Panama and later the U.S. invasion of Kuwait to oust the Iraqi army in 1991.

On August 1 2020, Powell gave a virtual commencement address to graduating students of Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.

During the 10-minute address, Powell remembers fondly his own commencement speaker from decades before: Jonas Salk, the creator of the polio vaccine that saved a generation of American children from the crippling illness.

Powell also comments about immigration in the United States: “We are an immigrant people, and we have to treasure that background. We have to treasure who we are… a country of one people now, all coming together.”

The groundbreaking military veteran also issues a call to action to the graduates to “make sure you do something that you do well and that you love doing.” He then said, “What is waiting for you is a great country–a country that needs you so badly.”

“It is important for you now to understand that you are taking over a country from people like me that is still the best country in the world, a country that people admire,” said Powell.

Watch the full address here.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
