Advertisement

Among the best: Some Brazos Valley BBQ joints recognized by Texas Monthly

By Karla Castillo
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Monthly has released its always popular list of the 50 Best BBQ Joints in the state. This year’s roundup marks the sixth Top 50 list since 1997, according to the magazine staff who worked hard on the challenging assignment.

Here’s a look at the favorites in and just outside the Brazos Valley receiving recognition.

Coming in at Number 9: Snow’s BBQ in Lexington

Many of you already know you should get in line early for a chance to taste the legendary meats and sides. But Texas Monthly says, “Those devotees are rewarded with smoked meats as good as any in the country. . . .”

Also in the top 50 but not in a designated spot (instead, listed alphabetically by city), LJ’s BBQ in Brenham. Texas Monthly said, “The sliced brisket was also a dream, boasting a beautiful smoke ring, well-peppered bark, and melty fat.”

Mimsy’s Craft Barbecue in Crockett also makes the Top 50. It’s owned by a married couple and Texas Monthly says, ”His Central Texas–style smoked meats and links (such as boudin made with brisket) are the perfect partner for Kathy’s elevated sides (mac and cheese made with smoked queso and poblanos) and specials (shrimp and grits). . . .”

Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que in Rockdale is another barbecue joint being recognized as part of the 2021 list. “The spot is known for brisket that is so tender and rich that even a few bites feel like enough,” said the Texas Monthly description.

Here’s a list of the Brazos Valley joints receiving honorable mention this year.

Fargo’s Pit BBQ in Bryan

1775 Texas Pit BBQ in College Station

Blue Moon BBQ in Hearne

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 men arrested for prostitution in College Station
9 men arrested in College Station for solicitation of prostitution
In a 2018 post on Twitter, the College Station Police Department shared several photos of...
Former College Station police officer killed in the line of duty in Harris County
Northbound Wellborn Road at Balcones Drive near the HEB Jones Crossing shopping center in...
Two injured in Wellborn Road crash Sunday morning in College Station
NOAA has issued a La Niña advisory for the upcoming winter months
La Niña has returned. Here’s what that means for the Brazos Valley’s winter
Jason and Toni Waltman both spent time in the hospital after coming down with COVID-19 at the...
“Definitely not worth it”: Bryan couple who survived severe COVID infections encourages vaccinations

Latest News

The candidates in the race in Place 6 for a seat on the College Station City Council debated...
BCS Chamber hosts candidate forum as early voting begins for College Station elections
Music Community Workshop held at Grand Stafford Theater
City of Bryan working toward “music friendly” designation
n/a
Texas A&M program receives grant funding to boost vaccination rates through education
City of Bryan working toward "music friendly" designation
City of Bryan working toward "music friendly" designation