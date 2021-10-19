Among the best: Some Brazos Valley BBQ joints recognized by Texas Monthly

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Monthly has released its always popular list of the 50 Best BBQ Joints in the state. This year’s roundup marks the sixth Top 50 list since 1997, according to the magazine staff who worked hard on the challenging assignment.

Here’s a look at the favorites in and just outside the Brazos Valley receiving recognition.

Coming in at Number 9: Snow’s BBQ in Lexington

Many of you already know you should get in line early for a chance to taste the legendary meats and sides. But Texas Monthly says, “Those devotees are rewarded with smoked meats as good as any in the country. . . .”

Also in the top 50 but not in a designated spot (instead, listed alphabetically by city), LJ’s BBQ in Brenham. Texas Monthly said, “The sliced brisket was also a dream, boasting a beautiful smoke ring, well-peppered bark, and melty fat.”

Mimsy’s Craft Barbecue in Crockett also makes the Top 50. It’s owned by a married couple and Texas Monthly says, ”His Central Texas–style smoked meats and links (such as boudin made with brisket) are the perfect partner for Kathy’s elevated sides (mac and cheese made with smoked queso and poblanos) and specials (shrimp and grits). . . .”

Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que in Rockdale is another barbecue joint being recognized as part of the 2021 list. “The spot is known for brisket that is so tender and rich that even a few bites feel like enough,” said the Texas Monthly description.

Here’s a list of the Brazos Valley joints receiving honorable mention this year.

Fargo’s Pit BBQ in Bryan

1775 Texas Pit BBQ in College Station

Blue Moon BBQ in Hearne

