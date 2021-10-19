BCS Chamber hosts candidate forum as early voting begins for College Station elections

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Early voting in College Station city elections began Monday, and it came along with an opportunity to better know the candidates running in those races thanks to the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce.

Nine candidates across four races for leadership positions in the city spelled out their vision for the future in the Brazos Amphitheater at the Hilton. Candidates for the College Station Independent School District opened up the debate. The race for Place 1 features Amy Alge and Darin Paine, while Kim Ege and Blaine Decker are facing off for Place 2.

Topics included mask and vaccine policies, what they’ve learned from watching board meetings, and coursework and credit eligibility at local colleges.

“One thing that we’re all paying attention to now because of the pandemic is the achievement gap, especially between socioeconomic backgrounds. We really need to work hard to bridge the achievement gap in certain groups,” Alge said. “I think that that starts on the elementary school level. I would like to see more emphasis placed on individualized education on the elementary school level.”

“Honestly, it comes back to the teachers, as they have the most impact on our students,” Paine said. “We’re ranked as 16th in our division. We’re the 16th best school district in the state, which is phenomenal. But we don’t pay the same level as our ranking, so I’d like to see that addressed as best we can.”

Alge and Paine both said that having teachers’ backs is important to them.

“They are the heart and soul of our district,” Alge said. “Part of that is we need to raise teacher pay. We need to keep being very aggressive with that, but also our paraprofessionals and instructional assistants.”

“We need to keep and reward the teachers that we have, as we hire new ones and train and retain,” Paine said. “To me, that’s really important.”

Candidates vying for Places 4 and 6 on the College Station City Council followed. Those debates were held separately. Incumbent Elizabeth Cunha is up against William Wright in Place 4, while Place 6 consists of a three-way race among incumbent Dennis Maloney, Marie-Anne Mousseau-Holland, and David Levine.

Candidates had the opportunity to discuss investments in public transportation options, new development across the city, and their feelings on planned vertical development and the city charter amendments that are also on the ballot.

“I hope that in your own life you’ll figure out other ways to alleviate traffic congestion,” Cunha said. “Whether you can participate in a meeting by Zoom so you’re not traveling there, or whether you can take a bus, or walk from one errand to another instead of taking your car the whole way. If we each did a little something together, I think we can solve traffic congestion.”

“Really what the city can help control is the bus system,” Wright said. “I think it’s good right now, but I think it can be way more robust. We need to heavily promote that and actually make it a viable option, and not something that feels like an afterthought in a way. To do that, I think coordinating with A&M a little bit better and try to meld those bus systems a little bit, they could service each other. If you want to solve some traffic issues, you have to invest in mass transit. Period.”

They were also asked how they would improve affordable housing options.

“I think the key for affordable housing is increasing supply, and we can do that in two ways, by encouraging building and also by allowing increased density in the homes we already have to free up some supply,” Cunha said.

“When people from outside the city move in and buy homes and rent them out, they’re getting a huge return on investment, and with a volatile market, that is an easy way to make money,” Wright said. “We have to recognize that and say that’s probably not what’s best for our neighborhoods or for our citizens who are actually living and working here.”

Election Day is on November 2. You can watch the forum in its entirety below.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.