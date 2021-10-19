Advertisement

City of Bryan working toward “music friendly” designation

By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Bryan says it is well on its way to becoming a designated “music friendly city”.

The Texas Music Office held a community workshop downtown Monday. The program helps guide community and business leaders to create initiatives aimed at promoting the local music scene. The director of the Texas Music Office, Brendon Anthony, says programs are tailored to fit each community’s goals and needs.

“We’ve seen a number of programs that look very unique based on the communities--over thirty now--that have adopted them,” said Anthony. “They run the gambit from making ordinances easier to navigate, creating touring packages that work for local musicians, creating artist promotion programs, anything under the sun. It’s all unique to communities that promote this program.”

The workshop was the first step toward the city earning the “music-friendly” designation.

