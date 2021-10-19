David Hilburn appointed to 361st District Court opening by Gov. Abbott

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - David Hilburn, a College Station attorney, has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to fill the 361st District Court Seat previously held by Judge Steve Smith.

Hilburn has practiced law for more than two decades and previously served as President, Vice President, Secretary, and Treasurer of the Brazos County Bar Association, where he is a current member. Hilburn is also a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Texas Aggie Bar Association.

He currently serves as the chair of the Brazos County Republican Party and as a board member of the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley. He is a member at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Bryan.

Hilburn’s term is set to run through Dec. 31, 2022. Gov. Abbott appointed Judge Steve Smith to the state’s Tenth Court of Appeals in Waco in early August. His term on the court also runs through December 2022.

Hilburn got his undergraduate degree in Agricultural Development from Texas A&M before getting his Juris Doctor degree at the South Texas College of Law.

