Dickey Earns SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s distance freestyler Trey Dickey was named Southeastern Conference Men’s Freshman of the Week, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Murphy, Texas native was one of three Aggies to tally multiple top-three finishes against the reigning national champion Texas Longhorns in A&M’s first home meet of the season.

In just his second collegiate competition, Dickey posted a third-place finish in the 1,000 free with a time of 9:12.98. The freshman followed with a time of 4:30.20 in the 500 free to claim third.

The Aggies return to action on Nov. 5 as they host the TCU Horned Frogs during Alumni Weekend.

