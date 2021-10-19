Advertisement

FBI at Russian oligarch’s home for ‘law enforcement’ action

FILE - In this April 12, 2010 file photo, Oleg Deripaska attends a news conference in Hong Kong.
FILE - In this April 12, 2010 file photo, Oleg Deripaska attends a news conference in Hong Kong.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents conducted “law enforcement activity” on Tuesday at a Washington mansion owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The agents were carrying out “court-authorized law enforcement activity,” an agency spokesperson said. Officials would not provide any additional information about the circumstances surrounding their presence or any information about potential investigations involving Deripaska.

The wealthy Russian who made his money in the aluminum business is a close ally of Putin and was mentioned multiple times in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Deripaska also had ties to Paul Manafort, former President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, who was convicted of eight financial crimes as part Mueller’s investigation. Manafort was later pardoned by Trump.

The Treasury Department, under the Trump administration, had also lifted financial sanctions on three companies connected to Deripaska. Officials said at the time they had done so because Derapaska’s direct and indirect shareholding stake in the three companies had been reduced to the point that he no longer has control over them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a 2018 post on Twitter, the College Station Police Department shared several photos of...
Former College Station police officer killed in the line of duty in Harris County
Troopers in Burleson County are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and...
SUV and semi collide at SH 21 and FM 50 in Burleson County, killing one person
Shawn Allen, 33, is known to frequent the Madisonville and Midway areas.
Man wanted on charges of sexual assualt of a child, trafficking of a minor
NOAA has issued a La Niña advisory for the upcoming winter months
La Niña has returned. Here’s what that means for the Brazos Valley’s winter
Two 18-year-olds were arrested after thefts Sunday night including a stolen car.
Brazos County teens arrested after vehicle burglaries, car stolen in College Station

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows former reality TV...
Judge refuses to suppress video evidence in Josh Duggar child pornography case
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth turns down ‘Oldie of the Year’ title
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval...
Navy probe finds major failures in fire that destroyed USS Bonhomme Richard
A section of 2818 is being raised so that Jones-Butler Road can be extended.
Work continues on FM 2818 Super Street project in College Station
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard