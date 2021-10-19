GIVE WHERE YOU LIVE: Brazos Valley Gives is underway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Gives is Tuesday, Oct. 19, and 154 nonprofits from six area counties are participating in the community-wide day of giving.

Through Brazos Valley Gives, anyone can be a philanthropist during the 18 hour giving day. The minimum donation is $10, and donations can be made in person or online. Click here to make a donation online.

According to Brazos Valley Gives, for those donors who prefer dropping off their monetary donations there will be two locations:

The Bryan-College Station Eagle drive-thru from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. 1729 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. 314 South Austin Street in Brenham.



While monetary donations are vital to these nonprofits, so are volunteer hours. Donors also have the option to pledge service hours.

According to Molly Watson and Julie Porter, the Brazos Valley Gives Co-Chairs, the single day of giving is about bringing the community together.

“Our third annual giving day is empowering donors across our region to give where they live. Brazos Valley Gives is strengthening our nonprofits, bringing the community together as one,” said Watson.

“The last two years have been especially difficult for our nonprofit community as many of their annual fundraisers were canceled. As a result, the needs again are greater than ever,” said Porter.

The backbone of Brazos Valley Gives is the Community Foundation.

“Powered by the Community Foundation, Brazos Valley Gives provides citizens and businesses with an easy platform to support the mission and good works of local nonprofit organizations that serve the Brazos Valley,” according to Brazos Valley Gives.

To learn more about Brazos Valley Gives, click here.

