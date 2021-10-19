Advertisement

Group decries sentencing of Oklahoma woman for miscarriage

Brittney Poolaw was charged with first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison.
Brittney Poolaw was charged with first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison.(KSWO)
By SEAN MURPHY
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A women’s advocacy group is decrying the sentencing of an Oklahoma woman to prison after she suffered a miscarriage while using methamphetamine.

Officials with the National Advocates for Pregnant Women on Monday condemned the sentencing of 21-year-old Brittney Poolaw earlier this month in Comanche County.

Poolaw was charged with first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison.

An autopsy of Poolaw’s fetus showed it tested positive for methamphetamine.

But NAPW Executive Director Lynn Paltrow says there is no evidence the miscarriage was caused by meth use.

She says prosecuting women for miscarriage will have a chilling effect that prevents women from seeking medical help.

Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka didn’t return a message seeking comment.

