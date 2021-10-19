Advertisement

Large charter plane crashes near Katy with 21 people on board; only one minor injury reported

(AP)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A large charter plane has crashed in Waller County near Katy, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The plane had 21 passengers at the time of the crash, including three crew members. One injury has been reported, according to the sheriff’s office.

The plane appears to be completely dismantled from the crash and fire, reports KHOU. The Texas Department of Public Safety tells local outlets that all passengers made it off the plane safely, and there are no “serious” injuries.

